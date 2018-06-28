ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

New Hypor hire brings wealth of experience

28 June 2018
Hypor

As a company renowned for its experience and expertise, Hypor is adding a pork industry veteran to its sales force.

“We’re excited by what Charlie McKenzie brings to our company and our clients as a new sales representative,” says Graydon Bell, General Manager, Hypor USA. “His vast experience in the industry and proven problem solving skills will be invaluable to our team.”

Over his 25 years in pork management, McKenzie has played a leading role in maximising the effectiveness of operations and bringing improvements to the production process. Thanks to his hands-on experience with sow herds, he has gained a thorough understanding of pork industry practices. He is quick to spot opportunities for boosting efficiency and is looking forward to applying his skills to add value for producers.

“Charlie has a knack for building strong relationships, and that’s a top priority for Hypor,” says Bell. “How we relate to our clients is a big part of supporting their success and ensuring Total System Profitability, two things that our customers expect and that we will continue to deliver in the years ahead.”

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Hypor News here
Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Hypor's commitment to quality attracts top breeder

News from European Union  13 February 2018

Hypor Magnus earns top marks in Hickory Ridge trial

News from European Union  29 January 2018

Hypor expands US presence with new hire

News from United States  23 January 2018

Hypor's new facility opens doors to the future

News from European Union  14 December 2017

Hypor exports excellence in partnership with Nugeporc

News from Dominican Republic  06 December 2017

More News

Joint donation from Novus International and INEOS Nitriles funds local safety project

News from United States   28 June 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: France, June 2018

News from France   28 June 2018

Carbon dioxide shortages in the UK: What do we know so far?

News from European Union   28 June 2018

DanBred opens AI station and multipliers in Japan

News from Japan   28 June 2018

Time to update your soil health knowledge? Practical videos to boost your productivity

News from United Kingdom   28 June 2018

Peaking too soon? The US economic outlook for 2018

News from United States   27 June 2018

Zoetis adds monovalent swine vaccine with two PCV2 genotypes

News from United States   27 June 2018

More must be done to address lost demand for renewable fuels

News from United States   27 June 2018

USDA launches outreach survey to small and very small meat and establishments

News from United States   27 June 2018

Room to breathe: California voters to decide whether hens, pigs and calves get more space

News from United States   27 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books