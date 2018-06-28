News

New Hypor hire brings wealth of experience

As a company renowned for its experience and expertise, Hypor is adding a pork industry veteran to its sales force.

“We’re excited by what Charlie McKenzie brings to our company and our clients as a new sales representative,” says Graydon Bell, General Manager, Hypor USA. “His vast experience in the industry and proven problem solving skills will be invaluable to our team.”

Over his 25 years in pork management, McKenzie has played a leading role in maximising the effectiveness of operations and bringing improvements to the production process. Thanks to his hands-on experience with sow herds, he has gained a thorough understanding of pork industry practices. He is quick to spot opportunities for boosting efficiency and is looking forward to applying his skills to add value for producers.

“Charlie has a knack for building strong relationships, and that’s a top priority for Hypor,” says Bell. “How we relate to our clients is a big part of supporting their success and ensuring Total System Profitability, two things that our customers expect and that we will continue to deliver in the years ahead.”