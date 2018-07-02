ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Detect foot-and-mouth before it even hits your herd

02 July 2018

New simple techniques created by scientists at The Pirbright Institute are able to detect the presence of foot-and-mouth disease virus from samples in the farm environment, even when susceptible animals are not showing clinical signs

The new methods, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, use a simple swabbing technique to gather samples from the environment where foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) susceptible animals such as cattle, sheep and pigs commonly make contact with, such as water troughs. The technique requires very little expertise, which makes the sampling method far more accessible, allowing a higher frequency of samples to be collected and processed during an outbreak.

FMD virus is able to survive long periods of time in the environment in the right conditions (up to three months depending on environmental factors such as pH, temperature and relative humidity), and so sampling areas where infected animals may have shed virus RNA allows scientists to detect the presence of FMD even if the animals on the farm are no longer showing clinical signs.

The samples in this study were taken from Kathmandu Valley, Nepal, and shipped back to Pirbright for testing, where scientists were able to detect viral genetic material in positive samples. This method will allow FMD surveillance to go beyond the investigation of clinical signs, meaning that cases which may have been missed can be detected using environmental sampling methods.

This is equally important in areas that have FMD free status as well as those where FMD is endemic such as parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Novel surveillance techniques can help support a robust response to outbreaks in FMD free countries, but can also be implemented in endemic countries as part of surveillance programs to supplement current information about the spread of FMD.

Dr Claire Colenutt, who led the research at Pirbright said: “Current surveillance methods rely on the recognition of FMD infection in susceptible animals in addition to the collection of samples from the animals which requires veterinary expertise. In keeping the approach simple, samples can be taken by individuals without prior expertise, increasing the number of potential samples, and relieving pressure on veterinary services.”

Clinical signs of FMD

In pigs, early signs are lameness, a drop in food consumption and, in some cases, pigs appear depressed. Fevers of around 40.5ºC,(105ºF) are common.

In piglets, sudden death due to cardiac failure is common.

A strong indicator of infection is the appearance of vesicles that can grow up to 30mm in diameter. Vesicles are most plentiful around the coronets but are also seen on the nose and lips - the location where you are most likely to see them first. Vesicles often appear on the teats of recently farrowed sows.

By the time the vesicles are observed, sows and other pigs may be dribbling saliva and chomping their jaws. If pigs are on bedding, they may not appear lame but if they are on concrete they probably will be.

A large, unruptured vesicle on the snout of an affected pig is indicative of foot-and-mouth disease

Click here to learn more about the work that The Pirbright Institute are doing for swine health

 

Pig Health, Production Management, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Lameness, Foot & Mouth Disease, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Animal health unaffected by US antibiotic use regulation changes

News from Canada  02 July 2018

Do you know your tech? Innovations in swine management could change the way you farm forever

News from Global  02 July 2018

Going for gold: Why one company is setting their own standard for swine welfare in Europe

News from United Kingdom  29 June 2018

Time to update your soil health knowledge? Practical videos to boost your productivity

News from United Kingdom  28 June 2018

Carbon dioxide shortages in the UK: What do we know so far?

News from European Union  28 June 2018

More News

Joint donation from Novus International and INEOS Nitriles funds local safety project

News from United States   28 June 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: France, June 2018

News from France   28 June 2018

New Hypor hire brings wealth of experience

News from United States   28 June 2018

DanBred opens AI station and multipliers in Japan

News from Japan   28 June 2018

Peaking too soon? The US economic outlook for 2018

News from United States   27 June 2018

Zoetis adds monovalent swine vaccine with two PCV2 genotypes

News from United States   27 June 2018

More must be done to address lost demand for renewable fuels

News from United States   27 June 2018

USDA launches outreach survey to small and very small meat and establishments

News from United States   27 June 2018

Room to breathe: California voters to decide whether hens, pigs and calves get more space

News from United States   27 June 2018

British farmers are ‘better equipped than anyone’ to deliver high quality food

News from United Kingdom   27 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books