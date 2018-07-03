ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Møllevang and PIC enter into a strategic relationship

03 July 2018
PIC

Møllevang, one of Denmark’s leading pig breeding companies, and PIC, the global leader in swine genetics, are pleased to announce that, effective today, the two companies have entered into a strategic relationship.

The strategic relationship was announced in November 2017 and all closing conditions have now been fulfilled. The relationship combines PIC’s and Møllevang’s complementary supply chains, sales and marketing infrastructure, and genetics for the benefit of pig producers globally.

The combination of Møllevang and PIC further differentiates the offering to pig producers. PIC and Møllevang will invest in their supply and sales infrastructure in order to ensure that producers in Denmark have access to PIC products, such as its leading PIC408 Pietrain. PIC will also offer producers in various geographies outside Denmark access to Møllevang products. The Møllevang nucleus and multiplication farms will further strengthen the availability of breeding stock in Europe.

Consistent with past practice, Møllevang and PIC will focus on further acceleration of the rate of genetic improvement. Genetic gain can be accomplished by expanding population size and genetic diversity, by investing in data capture to increase selection accuracy, and by reducing the generation interval. The relationship provides the parties with expanded opportunities to accelerate product improvement.

Lastly, Danish producers will benefit from PIC’s expertise in genetic improvement and services focused on maximizing value for pig producers. Møllevang will be the exclusive distributor of PIC products in Denmark and Møllevang customers will have access to PIC’s global technical services team that supports producers in realizing the genetic potential on their farms.

“This is an exciting moment for Møllevang” says Niels Pedersen, CEO of Møllevang. “PIC’s technological leadership and global scale is a complementary fit for Møllevang. Together, we can offer our customers access to the highest quality breeding stock and technical services.”

Bill Christianson, COO of PIC adds: “We look forward to work with Møllevang to grow our presence in Denmark, strengthen the supply chain, and further accelerate genetic gain to make the world’s best pig. Our goal is to make PIC and Møllevang customers the most successful producers in the world.”

About Møllevang Møllevang is a pig breeding company based in Denmark. Since 2000, Møllevang has focused on multiplication of Landrace, Large White and Duroc pure line populations and expanded into nucleus production in 2002. Since 1 July 2017, Møllevang has operated independently, selling high quality breeding stock to producers in Europe and beyond. For more information, see www.møllevang.dk. About PIC PIC (Pig Improvement Company) is the global leader in swine genetics. PIC provides genetically superior breeding stock to pig producers and supports with technical services to help them realize the genetic potential. PIC is a subsidiary of Genus, a UK based company that has as its vision to pioneer animal genetic improvement to help nourish the world. For more information, see www.pic.com.

ThePigSite News DeskRead more PIC News here
Breeding and Reproduction, Genetics, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

PIC and Giastar continue strategic collaboration in sow development

News from China  12 June 2018

PIC and Giastar continue strategic collaboration in sow development

News from China  11 June 2018

Never stop improving: PIC’s game-changing genetic advancements in pork quality

News from United States  14 March 2018

Gilt and Sow Management Guidelines 2017: Section 2 Gilt management

News from European Union  07 March 2018

Achieving high-quality pork: Superior genetics & proper animal-carcass handling

News from United States  27 January 2018

More News

The world of opportunity: Early bird tickets take flight for OFC

News from United Kingdom   03 July 2018

CoBank quarterly economic outlook – trade war takes a toll on ag economy

News from United States   03 July 2018

The impact of vitamins on swine production

News from European Union   03 July 2018

Nutriad host traditional herring party at VIV Europe

News from European Union   03 July 2018

Eight pork cuts that meet the USDA’s guidelines for ‘lean’ meat

News from United States   03 July 2018

Two tactics to reduce stillborns and improve piglet survival

News from United States   02 July 2018

Do you know your tech? Innovations in swine management could change the way you farm forever

News from Global   02 July 2018

Detect foot-and-mouth before it even hits your herd

News from United Kingdom   02 July 2018

Animal health unaffected by US antibiotic use regulation changes

News from Canada   02 July 2018

Going for gold: Why one company is setting their own standard for swine welfare in Europe

News from United Kingdom   29 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books