ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

CoBank quarterly economic outlook – trade war takes a toll on ag economy

03 July 2018

CoBank reports from Denver; discussing how new tariffs dampen the outlook for sectors across the agricultural economy in the US

Despite the strongest global economic growth since 2011, uncertainty around trade presents escalating concern to US agriculture. Seventy percent of US agriculture exports are to destinations that are in current negotiation or trade disputes, according to the most recent Rural Economic Review from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange Division.

The shift from trade war rhetoric to reality tempers the optimism felt in the first quarter. Aside from potentially losing market share in emerging markets, the US may face shake-ups in historical supply chain commitments, as competitors seek new trade relationships amid current trade disputes.

“Trade concerns pose the single greatest risk to the projected global economic growth of three to four percent,” said Tanner Ehmke, manager of CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange Division. “The US and China have been driving the growth, benefitting emerging markets around the globe. A trade war between the two is dangerous for economies around the world.”

Key Findings
New tariffs from China and Mexico targeting agricultural products dampen the ag economy’s outlook. In mid-June, China announced 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of US goods, including soybeans. Those tariffs are slated to take effect 6 July and may severely impact prices. Other speciality crops like tree nuts and grapes may also face lost market share in valuable growth markets from escalating trade disputes.

Animal-based protein production is rising to record levels, requiring robust exports to prevent domestic markets from being overwhelmed. “This makes trade talks impacting export demand a central focus for the industry,” added Ehmke.

“Pork producers may be the most worried, as exports account for 25 percent of US pork production.”

Pork producers may be among the worst hit during trade wars between the US and its key trading partners, as exports account for 25 percent of US pork production

The dairy industry is beginning to see a few rays of hope as prices slowly climb and exports hit an all-time high of 18.8 percent of US production in April. However, in retaliation for newly imposed US steel tariffs, tariffs from Mexico on virtually all types of US cheese are scheduled to ramp up to 20 to 25 percent on 5 July.

Last year, Mexico imported 212 million pounds of cheese from the US, about 30 percent of US exports. Further, the new trade deal between the EU and Mexico will change Mexican regulations on products labelled with protected names like asiago, parmesan and feta in order to comply with EU rules.

Drought conditions have expanded across the Southwest and more than half of California is now in moderate to severe drought. In addition, nationally, cost per unit of water has tripled since 1990, outpacing other consumer goods. A $106 billion authorisation for rural drinking water and sewer infrastructure programmes was approved by Congress this spring to address water affordability issues in low-income households.

“Overall current market conditions including rising interest rates, high fuel costs, relatively high land rental rates and little price relief from other inputs point to a decline in net farm cash income in 2018, continuing the trend from the past few years” said Ehmke.

“This indicates the potential for increased debt load as the Federal Reserve considers three more interest rate hikes.”

The full quarterly US rural economic review, “Trade War Rhetoric Shifts to Reality” is available at CoBank.com.

Each CoBank quarterly economic review provides updates and an outlook for the following topics/industries: Global and US Economic Environment; US Agricultural Markets; Grains, Biofuels and Farm Supply; Animal Protein; Dairy; Other Crops; Specialty Crops; Rural Infrastructure Industries.

 

As reported by CoBank

 

Image: R M Media Ltd

Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

Eight pork cuts that meet the USDA’s guidelines for ‘lean’ meat

News from United States  03 July 2018

Animal health unaffected by US antibiotic use regulation changes

News from Canada  02 July 2018

Going for gold: Why one company is setting their own standard for swine welfare in Europe

News from United Kingdom  29 June 2018

Carbon dioxide shortages in the UK: What do we know so far?

News from European Union  28 June 2018

British farmers are ‘better equipped than anyone’ to deliver high quality food

News from United Kingdom  27 June 2018

More News

The world of opportunity: Early bird tickets take flight for OFC

News from United Kingdom   03 July 2018

The impact of vitamins on swine production

News from European Union   03 July 2018

Møllevang and PIC enter into a strategic relationship

News from Denmark   03 July 2018

Nutriad host traditional herring party at VIV Europe

News from European Union   03 July 2018

Two tactics to reduce stillborns and improve piglet survival

News from United States   02 July 2018

Do you know your tech? Innovations in swine management could change the way you farm forever

News from Global   02 July 2018

Detect foot-and-mouth before it even hits your herd

News from United Kingdom   02 July 2018

Joint donation from Novus International and INEOS Nitriles funds local safety project

News from United States   28 June 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: France, June 2018

News from France   28 June 2018

New Hypor hire brings wealth of experience

News from United States   28 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books