The world of opportunity: Early bird tickets take flight for OFC

03 July 2018

The Oxford Farming Conference (OFC) has launched its ticket sales for its 2019 event with a limited number of discounted early bird tickets available until 31st August 2018

The Oxford Farming Conference, which takes place 2-4 January 2019, will focus on the theme World of Opportunity with a varied programme of international speakers and sessions covering science, politics, technology and supply chains, and how these can offer opportunity for UK agriculture.

The OFC draws a diverse delegation from UK agriculture and is renowned for its networking opportunities with people from across the sector. It has become the traditional start to the year for a large number of the UK’s forward-thinking farmers, agriculturalists and associated industries. OFC Chairman, Tom Allen-Stevens, said:

“This is truly a landmark time for UK farming and we want to encourage as many people from all areas of the industry - from farmers to scientists and agri-professionals - to attend the conference. It’s a unique occasion to experience what is happening in the wider narrative, share ideas, challenge our politicians and to explore how we can act on the opportunities that lie ahead. If UK agriculture is to grow and prosper, this is the time and Oxford is the platform to bring people together to discuss and debate so we can drive the industry more effectively and cohesively. For people who have thought about coming to the conference but not yet made the leap, this is an excellent opportunity to attend at a discounted rate, enjoy all that OFC offers and be both challenged and inspired. Who knows where ideas or conversations may lead.”

The Oxford Farming Conference takes place over three days, from 2-4 January 2019, and will include a line-up of world-class speakers, fringe sessions with emphasis on knowledge exchange with leading industry bodies, and the famous union debate. Last year’s programme included GM crops sensation Mark Lynas, botanist James Wong and Secretary of State Michael Gove, with George Monbiot taking part in the union debate. The OFC also hosts great dinners in Oxford University’s beautiful and ancient colleges.

The theme at the Oxford Farming Conference this year is 'World of Opportunity'

 

New for 2019, OFC will also be hosting a dinner in the informal setting of TAP Social. Early Bird tickets are £275 (+ VAT). Full price tickets are £295 (+ VAT).

Early Bird tickets will be available on a first-come first-served basis until midnight on 31st August 2018.

Updates will be available on Twitter (@oxfordfarming) and on the OFC blog (www.ofc.org.uk).

