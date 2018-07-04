ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter July 2018

04 July 2018

In the second edition of our new swine production and industry newsletter we look forward to IPVS and share insight on the importance of water measurement in swine production.

A First for China - IPVS 2018

The city of Chongqing hosted the International Pig Veterinary Society Congress this year. Fifty-one years after the first IPVS, the event was held in China for the first time. This is also great news for Ceva China, as our enthusiastic team of swine veterinarians continues to bring benefits of Circovac and Vetrimoxin among others, to Chinese pork producers.

  

Coglapix contributes to the rational use of antimicrobials

A field trial performed with Coglapix® in The Netherlands is described in a farm presenting Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae infection. Using a veterinary application, "VetApp", which has been developed to follow-up the health status on pig farms during the monthly farm visits, a reduction of the coughing index has been associated with a drop of mortality by approximately 50% and the antibiotic use was reduced to almost zero after the introduction of the vaccine.

Spotlight the Future - Sharing the knowledge

We present Dr. Enric Mateu (UAB) summarising facts around what is currently known about the Immunology of the PRRSV and the implications on the field to establish the best vaccination protocol, from the Ceva Forum that was held in conjunction with ESPHM 2018 in Barcelona.

The importance of water measurement In swine production

Understanding water consumption and knowing the factors that can affect it, are important points in animal production and health.

 

