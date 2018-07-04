ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Still struggling with BPS applications?

04 July 2018
National Farmers Union

The NFU is urging the RPA to further simplify the BPS application process, increase support to applicants and address ongoing communications failures, as a survey of NFU members’ shows that for the second year running too many had issues in applying for their BPS

The NFU survey  ran from 30 May to 26 June and is based on a representative statistical sample of our membership. Over 440 members were surveyed on a range of questions around BPS 2018, and communication, behaviour and historical issues.

Completing BPS applications can be a stressful box to tick for producers as the most recent NFU survey indicates

The results show nearly half of members (48%) struggled to submit their claims with ease. The NFU believes these problems were magnified this year by erroneous mapping changes, incomplete and often inaccurate hedge data and significant delays in getting assistance over the phone from the RPA.

Commenting on the findings, NFU Vice President Stuart Roberts said: “Our survey shows farmers struggled again this year with mapping and rule changes. There also remains some underlying clear messages from our members of the need for better communication during the application, processing and payment stages.

“The theme of communicating better was top of the agenda when I met with the new RPA Operations Director Andy King last week and we both agreed to work together to ensure improvements are made to communications going forward.”

The NFU survey also showed a continuing trend towards online applications which is to be welcomed.

Mr Roberts added: “Online applications undoubtedly help the RPA when it comes to processing claims, however, the fact that too often members are struggling to submit their entire application electronically is an ongoing frustration. Many members this year have needed to submit paper mapping changes or produce covering letters to explain many aspects of their claim. All this additional information submitted by post puts further strain on stretched RPA resources.

“The ability to email the RPA supplementary documents would be a good step forward for next year. Being able to get through easily on the phone or perhaps an improved electronic correspondence system would also help members and the RPA alike.

“I hear too often about problems with the BPS process and I was particularly pleased to see significant numbers of those surveyed using their organisation to help them with BPS matters. 27% of our members used the NFU to assist them with their applications, be that over the phone or at our focused meetings. I personally have heard members on numerous occasions highlight the excellent work we do in supporting applicants through the process and I would like to pay tribute to the NFU team for all its efforts.”

 

 

 

ThePigSite News Desk

Production Management, Government & Regulatory, Labelling & Traceability, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

Agreement heralds development of new livestock traceability service

News from United Kingdom  04 July 2018

Eight pork cuts that meet the USDA’s guidelines for ‘lean’ meat

News from United States  03 July 2018

The impact of vitamins on swine production

News from European Union  03 July 2018

CoBank quarterly economic outlook – trade war takes a toll on ag economy

News from United States  03 July 2018

Animal health unaffected by US antibiotic use regulation changes

News from Canada  02 July 2018

More News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US June hogs and pigs report no doubt more pigs!

News from United States   04 July 2018

New DanBred breeding goals released

News from Denmark   04 July 2018

The world of opportunity: Early bird tickets take flight for OFC

News from United Kingdom   03 July 2018

Møllevang and PIC enter into a strategic relationship

News from Denmark   03 July 2018

Nutriad host traditional herring party at VIV Europe

News from European Union   03 July 2018

Two tactics to reduce stillborns and improve piglet survival

News from United States   02 July 2018

Do you know your tech? Innovations in swine management could change the way you farm forever

News from Global   02 July 2018

Detect foot-and-mouth before it even hits your herd

News from United Kingdom   02 July 2018

Going for gold: Why one company is setting their own standard for swine welfare in Europe

News from United Kingdom   29 June 2018

Joint donation from Novus International and INEOS Nitriles funds local safety project

News from United States   28 June 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books