ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Plea from Farmers for Free Trade as trade war heightens

06 July 2018

Farmers for Free Trade today released two statements on the coming imposition of Section 301 and corresponding retaliatory tariffs between the US and China

Statement from Brent Bible, soy and corn producer in Romney, Indiana:

“For soybean producers like me this is a direct financial hit. This is money out of my pocket. These tariffs could mean the difference between a profit and a loss for an entire year’s worth of work out in the field, and that’s only in the near term. Over the long haul, soybean producers are deeply concerned that China will continue to substitute American soy with soy from our global competitors. The losses these tariffs represent can't and shouldn't be made up by government programmes. Frustration is growing quickly in the heartland, we need this solved now.”

Statement from Brian Kuehl, Executive Director of Farmers for Free Trade:

“The evidence of pain from a now multi-front trade war is multiplying every day. From China cancelling soybean orders, to cheese exports to Mexico plummeting, to farm equipment prices rising, the stories of financial loss are now rolling in from farms across America. Today’s actions will only create more nightmare stories of farmer’s livelihoods being squeezed.

"American farmers want trade, not tariffs. They want to compete and win, not be ‘protected’ by Washington DC from the foreign markets they’ve dominated for decades. This won’t get solved by subsidies or blank checks. We need this Administration to end the trade war and to open new markets so farmers can get back to doing what they do best: selling ‘made in America’ ag products across the globe."

 

 As reported by Farmers for Free Trade

 

Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory, Crop


Share This

News By

Related News

Bureau story triggers historic decision to cut antibiotic use in Mumbai

News from India  06 July 2018

New figures show continued focus on farm safety is needed

News from United Kingdom  05 July 2018

$18.5 million allocated to fund Swine Innovation Porc for next five years

News from Canada  05 July 2018

NFU President writes to Prime Minister ahead of Chequers meeting

News from United Kingdom  05 July 2018

China’s slumping pork prices: Impacts on the stakeholders

News from China  04 July 2018

More News

Technology from Hesse for organic enjoyment from Bavaria

News from Germany   05 July 2018

Will Ireland’s meat sector survive a hard Brexit?

News from Ireland   04 July 2018

Agreement heralds development of new livestock traceability service

News from United Kingdom   04 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: US June hogs and pigs report no doubt more pigs!

News from United States   04 July 2018

Still struggling with BPS applications?

News from United Kingdom   04 July 2018

New DanBred breeding goals released

News from Denmark   04 July 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter July 2018

News from European Union   04 July 2018

The world of opportunity: Early bird tickets take flight for OFC

News from United Kingdom   03 July 2018

CoBank quarterly economic outlook – trade war takes a toll on ag economy

News from United States   03 July 2018

The impact of vitamins on swine production

News from European Union   03 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books