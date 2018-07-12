ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Pork Checkoff announces #RealPigFarming Student Social Forces

12 July 2018

The Pork Checkoff has selected 12 college students to represent the #RealPigFarming Student Social Forces team this year. Candidates were selected based on their involvement in the pork industry and their strong communication skills. The team will be active from July through December 2018

“Social media is ingrained in young people’s lives,” said Claire Masker, communications director for the Pork Checkoff. “It’s an easy tool for them to use in sharing their insights and inspiration about an industry that they are so proud to be a part of. With so many diverse social media channels available to them, they each have an opportunity to share their passion for pig farming with their followers.”

The 2018 class of Social Forces include:

“Consumers continue to have questions about how pigs are raised, and pig farmers know the answers better than anyone else,” said Masker. “The Pork Checkoff’s social media outreach programme helps real farmers share their real stories with consumers through #RealPigFarming.”

"The hashtag (#) before RealPigFarming helps people search social media posts with the same phrase, making it easier for them to follow conversations.

"I am excited for the opportunity to bridge the disconnect between pig farmers and consumers by proactively enagaging in conversation about modern pork production practices,”said Madeline McGarry, newly selected member of the #RealPigFarming Student Social Forces and a student at Iowa State University.

“The social forces team will be encouraged to use #RealPigFarming as advocates for the pork industry,” Masker said. “While serving on this team, the students will be able to improve their communications skills and expand their professional network within the industry.”

 

The Pork Checkoff

Production Management, Marketing Pork, Conferences & Events, Training & Development


Share This

News By

Related News

Defra: Review proposes radical changes to regulation of farming

News from United Kingdom  12 July 2018

Maximise your chances: New research highlights function of zinc in boar fertility

News from Global  11 July 2018

Timber biomass in agriculture: Modern combustion processes increase efficiency

News from Global  11 July 2018

Detect meat spoilage with your smartphone

News from Global  11 July 2018

¿Hablas español? New livestock veterinary training teaches students to communicate with their clients

News from United States  11 July 2018

More News

African swine fever: EFSA assesses measures to prevent spread

News from European Union   12 July 2018

Absolutely the least exciting thing about raising pigs

News from United States   10 July 2018

NFU and Crimestoppers launch new Rural Crime Reporting Line

News from United Kingdom   10 July 2018

Ready Meals – ready in minutes, but not ready for the future

News from United Kingdom   10 July 2018

Foot-and-mouth disease: does feed pose a risk?

News from Global   09 July 2018

APHA produces latest ASF update

News from Global   09 July 2018

Novel research highlights true pros and cons of feeding rice bran to grower-finishers

News from United States   09 July 2018

Pirbright lead €5.6 million consortium to DEFEND against ASF

News from Global   09 July 2018

Bureau story triggers historic decision to cut antibiotic use in Mumbai

News from India   06 July 2018

Plea from Farmers for Free Trade as trade war heightens

News from United States   06 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books