ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

NFU members share good practice during Farm Safety Week

17 July 2018
National Farmers Union

Farmers are this week taking to social media to champion Farm Safety Week, highlighting one thing they will do to make their farm safer and encouraging others to do the same

Members are working alongside the NFU to change the culture towards health, safety and wellbeing, and with many hosting their own farm safety events to share with each other how to reduce risks on farm it is clear that attitudes towards this subject are already changing.

After the report published today by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) on fatalities in agriculture, which followed from the report on industry fatalities earlier this month, farmers are more determined than ever to reverse the poor safety record in farming.

NFU Vice President and chairman of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) Stuart Roberts said: “Farm Safety Week is a great opportunity to not only bring safety and wellbeing to the forefront of people’s minds, but to applaud those who are actively making changes to reduce risks on farm and contribute to a wider culture change.

“Today’s report by the HSE serves to reinforce that further action is needed to improve our poor safety record. With the relaunch of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) earlier this year, the industry is working together to ensure real changes are made.

“It’s great to see members taking this opportunity to share with each other what they’re doing to make their farms safer, to further motivate a change in safety culture and wellbeing and start saving lives.”

During Farm Safety Week the NFU will be supporting members by providing online content targeting different areas of farm safety each day. These areas will include keeping children safe on farm, raising awareness of the importance of mental wellbeing and sharing good practice.

ThePigSite News Desk

Production Management, Government & Regulatory, Conferences & Events, Training & Development, Sustainability, Farmer/Worker Health & Safety, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

True dangers of farming shown in annual ag fatality figures

News from United Kingdom  16 July 2018

Farm safety experts pledge to halve accidental deaths

News from United Kingdom  16 July 2018

African swine fever: new cases in Ghana

News from Ghana  16 July 2018

UK farming unions respond to Government Brexit white paper

News from United Kingdom  13 July 2018

Public urged to help reduce fire risk as dry weather continues

News from United Kingdom  13 July 2018

More News

Avimatrix® product approved as zootechnical feed additive in the European Union

News from European Union   13 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Thailand   13 July 2018

The big imposter: Senecavirus A prompts frequent false alarms at Minnesota pork plant

News from United States   12 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Russia July 2018

News from Russian Federation   12 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: National Pork Industry Conference

News from United States   12 July 2018

Pork Checkoff announces #RealPigFarming Student Social Forces

News from United States   12 July 2018

African swine fever: EFSA assesses measures to prevent spread

News from European Union   12 July 2018

Defra: Review proposes radical changes to regulation of farming

News from United Kingdom   12 July 2018

¿Hablas español? New livestock veterinary training teaches students to communicate with their clients

News from United States   11 July 2018

Detect meat spoilage with your smartphone

News from Global   11 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books