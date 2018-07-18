ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Minister MacAulay concludes first part of "Growing Canadian Agriculture" tour

18 July 2018

CANADA – Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, will be holding a media teleconference from Vancouver, British Columbia, to discuss the Growing Canadian Agriculture Tour

The Minister finished the first part of the tour where he had the opportunity to travel to many parts of the country and meet with farmers, processors, and industry leaders, as well as participate in rural agricultural events to hear ideas on how to capture new growth opportunities for the sector.

During the tour, the Minister saw firsthand the innovative work being done by Canadian farmers and food processors across the country to keep the sector on the cutting edge. Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector was recently identified by the government as one of six sectors with high potential for growth and job creation.

He participated in rural events where he highlighted strategic federal agricultural investments and programmes – including those recently launched under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. These included investments in Canada’s dairy, greenhouse and ginseng sectors; as well as over $40 million in new agricultural research clusters for the crops, pork, beef and grape and wine sectors. These investments will help build an even stronger and more innovative sector for Canada.

During the media teleconference, the Minister will also highlight the upcoming Annual Conference of the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture in Vancouver, British Columbia taking place 18-20 July.

As reported by the AAFC

Production Management, Markets and Economics, Government & Regulatory, Conferences & Events, Sustainability


Share This

News By

Related News

Farm safety experts pledge to halve accidental deaths

News from United Kingdom  18 July 2018

EU pig prices: market situation unchanged

News from European Union  18 July 2018

29 workers killed on farms this year

News from United Kingdom  18 July 2018

NFU members share good practice during Farm Safety Week

News from United Kingdom  17 July 2018

True dangers of farming shown in annual ag fatality figures

News from United Kingdom  16 July 2018

More News

2018 Leman Conference features ‘science-based solutions’ for pork production

News from United States   18 July 2018

African swine fever: new cases in Ghana

News from Ghana   16 July 2018

Public urged to help reduce fire risk as dry weather continues

News from United Kingdom   13 July 2018

Avimatrix® product approved as zootechnical feed additive in the European Union

News from European Union   13 July 2018

UK farming unions respond to Government Brexit white paper

News from United Kingdom   13 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Thailand   13 July 2018

The big imposter: Senecavirus A prompts frequent false alarms at Minnesota pork plant

News from United States   12 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Russia July 2018

News from Russian Federation   12 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: National Pork Industry Conference

News from United States   12 July 2018

Pork Checkoff announces #RealPigFarming Student Social Forces

News from United States   12 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books