News

Minister MacAulay concludes first part of "Growing Canadian Agriculture" tour

CANADA – Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay, will be holding a media teleconference from Vancouver, British Columbia, to discuss the Growing Canadian Agriculture Tour

The Minister finished the first part of the tour where he had the opportunity to travel to many parts of the country and meet with farmers, processors, and industry leaders, as well as participate in rural agricultural events to hear ideas on how to capture new growth opportunities for the sector.

During the tour, the Minister saw firsthand the innovative work being done by Canadian farmers and food processors across the country to keep the sector on the cutting edge. Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector was recently identified by the government as one of six sectors with high potential for growth and job creation.

He participated in rural events where he highlighted strategic federal agricultural investments and programmes – including those recently launched under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. These included investments in Canada’s dairy, greenhouse and ginseng sectors; as well as over $40 million in new agricultural research clusters for the crops, pork, beef and grape and wine sectors. These investments will help build an even stronger and more innovative sector for Canada.

During the media teleconference, the Minister will also highlight the upcoming Annual Conference of the Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Agriculture in Vancouver, British Columbia taking place 18-20 July.

As reported by the AAFC