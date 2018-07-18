ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

2018 Leman Conference features ‘science-based solutions’ for pork production

18 July 2018

Poultry Health Today

Nearly a thousand swine veterinarians, producers and industry leaders from the US and 20 other countries are expected to attend the 2018 Allen D. Leman Swine Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 15-18.

Organised by the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine, the annual 4-day conference offers scientific and practical information on a broad range of swine health and production topics.

“We try to put on a program that has value to a broad audience including veterinarians and producers,” program chair Montse Torremorell, DVM, PhD, associate professor at the University of Minnesota, told Pig Health Today.

“The aim of the conference is to bring science-based solutions to swine production and medicine. The conference keeps growing.”

Bringing science to the farm

The conference-planning committee solicits input from a diverse group of people in the industry to identify the hot topics that need to be covered at the meeting.

“We try to bring the best science and make it very applicable to the producer or to the veterinarian,” Torremorell said.

“We try to bring the latest diagnostics on various transcontinental diseases, emerging diseases, endemic diseases, PRRS and influenza. On the production side, the issues include lifetime sow productivity, and sow and piglet mortality.”

The conference also delves into public health issues. including the use of antibiotics in swine. A session on antimicrobial use and antibiotic resistance is scheduled for this year’s conference.

Sow productivity workshop

The University of Alberta conducts a pre-conference workshop dealing with sow productivity. “They’ve been a very good partner for many years and the workshop is very well attended with a diverse audience,” Torremorell said. This year’s program centers on sow productivity.

Other pre-conference programs are available on Saturday and Sunday.

Pig Health, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

The big imposter: Senecavirus A prompts frequent false alarms at Minnesota pork plant

News from United States  12 July 2018

Two tactics to reduce stillborns and improve piglet survival

News from United States  02 July 2018

Zoetis adds monovalent swine vaccine with two PCV2 genotypes

News from United States  27 June 2018

PCV2: Future considerations for an evolving virus

News from United States  26 June 2018

How stress hammers a pig’s intestinal system

News from United States  22 June 2018

More News

29 workers killed on farms this year

News from United Kingdom   18 July 2018

Minister MacAulay concludes first part of "Growing Canadian Agriculture" tour

News from Canada   18 July 2018

EU pig prices: market situation unchanged

News from European Union   18 July 2018

Farm safety experts pledge to halve accidental deaths

News from United Kingdom   18 July 2018

NFU members share good practice during Farm Safety Week

News from United Kingdom   17 July 2018

African swine fever: new cases in Ghana

News from Ghana   16 July 2018

True dangers of farming shown in annual ag fatality figures

News from United Kingdom   16 July 2018

Public urged to help reduce fire risk as dry weather continues

News from United Kingdom   13 July 2018

Avimatrix® product approved as zootechnical feed additive in the European Union

News from European Union   13 July 2018

UK farming unions respond to Government Brexit white paper

News from United Kingdom   13 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books