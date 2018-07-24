News

Bulgaria to build a fence at Romanian border

BULGARIA - Clearing of land to enable the building of a fence at the Romanian border has begun, to prevent the movement of wild boar into Bulgaria as a measure against African swine fever

According to a report from the Sofia Globe, Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Roumen Porozhanov said that measures were being taken to protect against the spread of ASF, hundreds of cases of which have been reported in Romania.

The move is made amidst the spread of ovine rinderpest in Bulgaria which has led to the culling of sheep in the village of Sharkovo.

