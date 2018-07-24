ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Thai giant holds off on one pig project, develops another

24 July 2018

CHINA - Thai agricultural conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) appears to have delayed a project in central China even as it forges ahead with a new deal to breed 300,000 pigs a year in the southerly province of Hainan, in a tie-up with the huge state-owned Hai Ken Group (Hainan State Farm Group)

According to a report from Global Meat News, the project in the Jia County was meant to enable production of one million pigs, 600,000 of which were to be bred by CP itself, with the remaining 400,000 to be bred by the local villagers.

Read the full article from Global Meat News here

