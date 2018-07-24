ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish Pork markets

24 July 2018
Genesus - The first power in genetics

With 49.6 million market hogs and about 4.25 million tons of pork produced in 2017, Spain is the fourth largest producer of pork in the world.

by Mercedes Vega, General Director for Spain, Italy & Portugal, mvega@genesus.com

Last two quarters overview

Currently Spain’s pork producers are surfing around their break-even point. The cost of production for the first six months of 2018 has been around of 1.04–1.05 €/kg ($0.55 USD/lb) average. On the packers side the profit per market hog is between 2.27 and 3.4€ (~$3.28 USD/hog) average.

One concerns for pig producers in Spain is a potential expansion of the swine fever in the EU.

The packing plants are experienced a lot of tension in the market, mainly because of changes on China’s market which has decelerated its pork demand damming the volume of stored pork. There are a lot of uncertainty about pork exports outside the EU causing these lower prices domestically. It seems like right now the packers are starting to lose money.

The usual agreed price between packers and pork producers at the Mercolleida´s bargain table had turned a little uglier over the last month or so. Both sides of the pork industry have found it more difficult to get agreements driven by international markets. So we have in a situation with two faces.

  • on one side - there is more demand than offer from the packing plants, since they need to cover a minimum volume in order to avoid higher loses, on the other hand, the packers are facing the frozen storages stock.
  • Spain experienced a cool summer so far, in advantage for a faster growth on pigs.

Summarising the current market situation, we would say that Spain is at its lowest prices of the last five years and its highest live weights going to the market. The price is well below a year ago, while the liveweight is higher. They called it the compensation factor.


To find out more about Genesus Genetics, please take the time to visit their website at www.genesus.com .

Markets and Economics, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Market update

News from United States  24 July 2018

Genesus and Kaiyong Group form a strategic alliance

News from China  24 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: National Pork Industry Conference report

News from United States  19 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Thailand  13 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: National Pork Industry Conference

News from United States  12 July 2018

More News

Police strategies need to deliver for farmers and rural communities

News from United Kingdom   25 July 2018

Most countries still using crucial antibiotics to make animals fatter

News from Global   25 July 2018

Mixed outlook for practical rat control from farmers

News from United Kingdom   25 July 2018

White House announces Trade Aid for farmers

News from United States   24 July 2018

MSD Animal Health teams with Penn Vet to host swine university to educate young veterinary professionals

News from United States   24 July 2018

PCR falls short in monitoring PRRSV transport biosecurity

News from United States   24 July 2018

Wageningen University and Nutriad present results on butyrate research

News from European Union   24 July 2018

Thai giant holds off on one pig project, develops another

News from China   24 July 2018

Bulgaria to build a fence at Romanian border

News from Bulgaria   24 July 2018

PigTRACE: Tag prices increasing, half duplex tags available

News from Canada   23 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books