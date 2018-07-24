ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

PCR falls short in monitoring PRRSV transport biosecurity

24 July 2018

Poultry Health Today

Transport biosecurity is a growing priority as evidence shows that contaminated livestock trailers are a significant risk in spreading viruses between herds. But reliable tests to confirm biosecurity compliance and effectiveness to inactivate viruses has been a challenge.

PCR tests are often used to monitor trailer sanitation and decontamination, but the results can be difficult to interpret. “For example, a positive-PCR test for PRRSV doesn’t tell you if the virus is infectious or if it’s just present but has been deactivated,” said Rita Neat, Iowa State University (ISU) veterinary student. “So, you can’t tell if your biosecurity measures have been effective, which means you can only be confident in a negative test.”

She designed a study to evaluate whether washing, disinfection and Thermal-Assisted Drying and Decontamination (TADD) protocols would consistently produce a negative-PCR test for PRRSV, which could be used to monitor trailer biosecurity compliance. [1]

Replicating the transport setting

For the study, she used 144 diamond-plate aluminum trays (4’ x 4’ x ½”) to replicate a livestock trailer’s floor. The trays were contaminated with of 2 mL of phosphate buffered saline (PBS) or PRRV-negative feces, which were then spiked with 2 mL of PRRSV (VR-2385). Negative controls received un-spiked PBS or feces. All of the trays were swabbed as a pre-treatment measure.

The next phase involved 48 treatment groups with three replicates each. The disinfectants evaluated included:

  • An accelerated hydrogen peroxide (AHP) disinfectant licensed in the US (Intervention®) at 1:16 or 1:64 dilutions.
  • An AHP disinfectant licensed in Canada (Prevail®) at 1:40 dilution.
  • A quaternary ammonium and glutaraldehyde combination disinfectant (Synergize®) at 1:256 dilution.
  • The negative controls received a sham disinfectant (PBS)

Contact time for the disinfectants was either 5 minutes or 60 minutes at -10°C (modeling winter) or 20°C (modeling summer). To simulate TADD under field conditions, all trays were then heated to 71°C and held for 10 minutes.

Post-treatment swabs were collected on all trays and were sent, along with pre-treatment swabs, to the ISU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for quantitative real-time PCR for PRRSV.

PCR alternatives needed

As for the results, all treatment groups came back PCR-positive for PRRSV, but not all replicates came back PCR-positive, Neat pointed out. The negative controls came back negative. The disinfectant contact time or temperature produced no significant results.

Figure 1. Post-treatment cycle threshold of disinfectant groups

The chart indicates the post-treatment cycle threshold (Ct) of disinfectant groups. Ct values are found on the Y-axis and red line indicates the 37 Ct cutoff, which indicates a negative test. Only replicates in the Canadian AHP 1:40 group came back negative, however not a single treatment group was consistently negative. All treatment groups came back positive after modeling the washing, disinfecting and TADD procedures.

“The disinfectant and the exposure medium – feces or PBS – did have an impact on the reduction of genomic copies of PRRSV from pre-treatment to post-treatment,” Neat added. “However, I did not find washing, disinfectant or TADD conditions that produced consistent negative-PCR results. Therefore, for the purpose of monitoring trailer contamination, decontamination and sanitation protocols, alternative to PCR should be explored.”

References:

[1] Neat R, et al. Evaluation of washing-disinfectant-TADD conditions required to produce a negative PCR result when monitoring the presence of PRRSV on metal surfaces. Student Seminar, 49th American Association of Swine Veterinarians’ Annual Meeting. 2018;83.

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Processing fluids helping to fine tune diagnostics in swine herds thought to be PRRS-negative

News from United States  19 July 2018

Pay more attention to your sow herd’s lifeline

News from United States  19 July 2018

2018 Leman Conference features ‘science-based solutions’ for pork production

News from United States  18 July 2018

The big imposter: Senecavirus A prompts frequent false alarms at Minnesota pork plant

News from United States  12 July 2018

Two tactics to reduce stillborns and improve piglet survival

News from United States  02 July 2018

More News

Police strategies need to deliver for farmers and rural communities

News from United Kingdom   25 July 2018

Most countries still using crucial antibiotics to make animals fatter

News from Global   25 July 2018

Mixed outlook for practical rat control from farmers

News from United Kingdom   25 July 2018

White House announces Trade Aid for farmers

News from United States   24 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Market update

News from United States   24 July 2018

Genesus and Kaiyong Group form a strategic alliance

News from China   24 July 2018

MSD Animal Health teams with Penn Vet to host swine university to educate young veterinary professionals

News from United States   24 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish Pork markets

News from European Union   24 July 2018

Wageningen University and Nutriad present results on butyrate research

News from European Union   24 July 2018

Thai giant holds off on one pig project, develops another

News from China   24 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books