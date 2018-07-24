ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

MSD Animal Health teams with Penn Vet to host swine university to educate young veterinary professionals

24 July 2018

Merck Animal Health - Pigs

MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. is proud to host Swine University, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet), to help educate young veterinary professionals on swine health management and respiratory and reproductive topics.

Swine University attendees, who hail from seven countries across the globe, will:

  • Perform a mix of practical and theoretical exercises on health management and intervention as well as respiratory and reproductive disease diagnostics
  • Participate in hands-on laboratories and small group activities
  • Gain access to a global network of swine professionals

“Swine University offers young veterinarians an opportunity early in their career to gain essential expertise and unique hands-on experience with respiratory and reproductive health topics impacting farms,” said Tom Parsons, V.M.D., Ph.D., B.A., Associate Professor of Swine Production Medicine at Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center and Swine University lecturer. “I’m delighted with our longstanding commitment with MSD Animal Health in investing in these young professionals, that in turn, is shaping the future of swine health, production and welfare across the globe.”

The educational seminar series kicked off in Philadelphia (July 19-26) with a second session to follow in Barcelona (September 27-October 4). Attendance is by invite only and limited to young veterinary professionals in the swine field with 1-3 years of experience.

ThePigSite News DeskMore Merck/MSD Animal Health News
Pig Health, Conferences & Events, Company/Products, Training & Development


Share This

News By

Related News

Merck Animal Health Introduces SEQUIVITY™ Technology

News from Global  12 June 2018

Intradermal vaccination: The faster, calmer way of vaccinating your herd

News from Global  23 April 2018

MSD Animal Health continues its partnership with WeForest to promote a healthy planet

News from United States  19 April 2018

MSD Animal Health launches the IDAL® 3G needle-free, intradermal swine vaccination device

News from United States  11 April 2018

When diseases cross borders

News from European Union  31 March 2018

More News

Police strategies need to deliver for farmers and rural communities

News from United Kingdom   25 July 2018

Most countries still using crucial antibiotics to make animals fatter

News from Global   25 July 2018

Mixed outlook for practical rat control from farmers

News from United Kingdom   25 July 2018

White House announces Trade Aid for farmers

News from United States   24 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Market update

News from United States   24 July 2018

Genesus and Kaiyong Group form a strategic alliance

News from China   24 July 2018

PCR falls short in monitoring PRRSV transport biosecurity

News from United States   24 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish Pork markets

News from European Union   24 July 2018

Wageningen University and Nutriad present results on butyrate research

News from European Union   24 July 2018

Thai giant holds off on one pig project, develops another

News from China   24 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books