MSD Animal Health teams with Penn Vet to host swine university to educate young veterinary professionals

MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. is proud to host Swine University, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet), to help educate young veterinary professionals on swine health management and respiratory and reproductive topics.

Swine University attendees, who hail from seven countries across the globe, will:

Perform a mix of practical and theoretical exercises on health management and intervention as well as respiratory and reproductive disease diagnostics

Participate in hands-on laboratories and small group activities

Gain access to a global network of swine professionals

“Swine University offers young veterinarians an opportunity early in their career to gain essential expertise and unique hands-on experience with respiratory and reproductive health topics impacting farms,” said Tom Parsons, V.M.D., Ph.D., B.A., Associate Professor of Swine Production Medicine at Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center and Swine University lecturer. “I’m delighted with our longstanding commitment with MSD Animal Health in investing in these young professionals, that in turn, is shaping the future of swine health, production and welfare across the globe.”

The educational seminar series kicked off in Philadelphia (July 19-26) with a second session to follow in Barcelona (September 27-October 4). Attendance is by invite only and limited to young veterinary professionals in the swine field with 1-3 years of experience.