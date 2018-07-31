News

Interim report shows UK farming’s progress towards antibiotic use targets

RUMA has released a half-year summary of the UK farming industry’s progress towards achieving 2020 targets for antibiotic use in each of eight different livestock sectors

The targets, developed last year by the Targets Task Force and published in October 2017, include a number of numerical and qualitative goals towards reducing, refining or replacing antibiotic use in UK farm animals.

Ruma have released the interim report which includes the above infographic; stating the statistics concurring the progress being made in the reduction of antibiotic use in farming

RUMA’s secretary general Chris Lloyd says a comprehensive review of progress is due in November. “In the meantime this four-page summary provides a flavour of some of the activities being implemented to build on the successful reduction of 27% in overall farm antibiotic sales 2014-2016.”

He adds that it’s important to note each sector is very different – in terms of when they were first able to engage with the issue, disease pressure, number of producers and structure. “This is why some have already made significant changes and are ‘refining’ how and when antibiotics are used, while others are working on bigger issues of data, communication and usage ‘hotspots’,” says Mr Lloyd.

“But whatever the stage, all remain fully engaged on driving improvement and best practice to ensure the targets can be achieved by 2020.”

The half-year summary can be downloaded from the RUMA website