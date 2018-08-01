ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EU court rules gene editing = GMO

01 August 2018
Jim Long on ThePigSite

Jim Long is President &
CEO of Genesus Genetics.

Jim Long provides commentary on the recent changes regarding gene editing as GMO and how this could affect pork demand from consumers

A couple weeks ago we wrote about McDonalds executive Ernie Meier speaking at the National Pork Industry Conference explaining that gene-edited Pigs will be a tough sell to consumers who will equate gene edited as GMO (genetically modified organisms). Without saying it explicitly he was warning that McDonalds, with 69 million customers globally per day, wasn’t really interested in trying to explain or sell gene edited or GMO Pork.

Last week the European Court of Justice in a landmark ruling stated: “Genetically edited organisms that were until now excluded from GMO regulation will now be subject to European Union GMO law.”

This will affect crops and livestock. The most relevant piece for swine producers is the gene edited research that has been ongoing for PRRS resistance. Now gene editing research will be subject to all GMO regulations in Europe. This will definitely slow if not kill investments in the GMO work in swine.

The compounding effect is that now the huge market base in Europe will have produce labelled as GMO. We believe packers, retailers or food services will want to lead a fight to explain GMO pork to consumers. We expect fairly soon some packers, retailers or foodservices will insist on non-GMO pork as a certification and for them as a branding and marketing opportunity. This in itself will pressure other pork suppliers to follow the non-GMO Pork label. It’s an easy play since there is no GMO pork currently, but in itself will kill the concept of gene edited = GMO pigs and pork.

We expect the European Union Court ruling will move to all countries with gene editing falling under the rule of genetic modified organisms. Europe is a huge market and a global trendsetter.

As producers we have always had the concern of pork demand. Demand can be affected by many things: product quality; taste; market access (tariffs, trade barriers); disease (swine flu cut US demand). Now throw in the GMO story – we don’t think it’s a battle we can win at consumer level. We want more customers, not less in the pork industry. Nothing is more important than customers. Each one makes their own buying decision.

We believe that gene editing = GMO as a panacea for the swine industry is a misguided path that will only destroy markets and demand. It’s not the science we are against, we are against losing customers.

Following is the position of Genus PIC with regards to the ruling taken from an article within Feedstuffs.

Genus PIC, a leading swine genetics company that touts non-GMO breeding stock, also expressed disappointment in the ruling but said it is hopeful that the decision will bring to the forefront the debate about how to best manage the risks and harness the undeniable benefits of the technology.

“Genus is committed to continued engagement with regulators in Europe and other geographies as well as with consumers as we realise the benefits of this technology in a responsible manner,” the company said.

An article was featured in The Guardian last week.

 

Author: Jim Long, President & CEO, Genesus Genetics

To find out more about Genesus Genetics,
please take the time to visit their website at
www.genesus.com.

The opinions expressed in this commentary are entirely those of the author and can not taken to represent the views of ThePigSite.com, its owners or its management.

Markets and Economics, Genetics, Pig Meat Quality, Marketing Pork, Government & Regulatory, Food Safety, Sustainability, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

China Market Report

News from China  30 July 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: EU and Spanish Pork markets

News from European Union  24 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Market update

News from United States  24 July 2018

Genesus and Kaiyong Group form a strategic alliance

News from China  24 July 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: National Pork Industry Conference report

News from United States  19 July 2018

More News

New research confirms flies can spread diseases to pigs

News from United States   01 August 2018

Keeping an eye on pig health: introducing the UK's new Chief Veterinary Officer

News from United Kingdom   01 August 2018

Culbertson joins Osborne sales staff

News from United States   01 August 2018

New way to combat infertility in your boars

News from United States   01 August 2018

Tyson foods cuts earnings due to tarrifs, sluggish demand

News from United States   31 July 2018

Interim report shows UK farming’s progress towards antibiotic use targets

News from United Kingdom   31 July 2018

Dealing with drought and evading heat stress in swine

News from Global   30 July 2018

NFU calls agricultural drought summit as heatwave bites

News from United Kingdom   30 July 2018

APRIL projects to progress pigs and pork

News from Australia   30 July 2018

EU pig prices: slaughter companies are pushing down the prices

News from European Union   30 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books