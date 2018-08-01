ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Culbertson joins Osborne sales staff

01 August 2018

Osborne Industries

Osborne, Kansas, USA – Osborne Industries Inc, is pleased to announce that Cory Culbertson has been named North America Sales Representative for livestock equipment

Along with Osborne’s customer-centric focus, Culbertson will assist in the distribution of Osborne’s swine management equipment in the Midwest United States. “As a former swine producer myself, I know the challenges facing the modern producer,” stated Culbertson. “In my new role, I hope to help producers discover the tools Osborne has available that help save money and improve efficiency at every stage of production.”

Dr Cory Culbertson, America Sales Assistant for livestock equipment with Osborne Industries

Culbertson brings extensive experience and knowledge of the swine industry and swine equipment to Osborne. He has over 14 years of experience in pork production as an independent farrow to finish producer and was a past director of the Kossuth County Pork Producers Association. Additionally, Culbertson worked as a territory manager for both Smithfield Foods and Hanor Company, with about 14 years of production management experience for their contract finishers.

“We are very pleased to have Cory join the employee-owned team at Osborne. He brings knowledge and experience in the industry that will help us to continue developing solutions which meet the challenges faced by producers, said Amy Conrad, Osborne’s Sales and Marketing Manager. “Being a native of North Central Iowa, Cory is in the heart of premiere hog production country in the US and has a unique ability to communicate with actual producers to help them solve their most complicated production challenges.”

Osborne Industries Inc, is a diversified developer and manufacturer of livestock management equipment known for saving producers time and money. Osborne products like Stanfield® Heat Pads, Big Wheel® Feeders, ACCU-ARM® Scales, AGRIAIDE® Ventilation Equipment, and advanced automated feeding and weighing equipment like TEAM® Electronic Sow Feeding (ESF) Systems, FIRE® Pig Performance Testing Feeders, and the Weight Watcher™ Growth Management System are marketed and distributed worldwide.

For more information about Osborne and their line of production equipment, visit osbornelivestockequipment.com or e-mail info@osborne-ind.com.

 

ThePigSite News Desk
Housing Systems, Company/Products, Training & Development


