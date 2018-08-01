News

Keeping an eye on pig health: introducing the UK's new Chief Veterinary Officer

UK, 1 August 2018: Find out what the key priorities will be for Christine Middlemiss in her first year as the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer

Christine Middlemiss speaks about her background, why she applied for the role of Chief Veterinary Officer for the UK and what the key priorities are for the first year in her new role. Look out for the full interview in the September 2018 issue of Veterinary Practice magazine, where Christine explains more about her past experience and answers questions about the challenges and opportunities of EU Exit.

Christine indicates that disease control is top of the agenda, along with EU exit strategy and policy, and antimicrobial resistance, adding that her role will include evaluating our disease control strategies in the utmost detail.

As reported by Jennifer Parker, Veterinary Practice Magazine.