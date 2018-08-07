ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EU approves changes to copper feed additive regulation

07 August 2018

EU - The European Commission has approved changes to rules around the use of copper as a feed additive, to come effective 13 August, 2018

On 23 July 2018, the European Commission published a document in the Official Journal of the European Union detailing changes to the use of copper as a feed additive for all animal species.

Inclusion levels are measured in mg/kg of complete feed with a moisture level of 12 percent.

For piglets a total of 150mg/kg complete feed is allowable up to four weeks after weaning.

For piglets from the fifth week after weaning up to the eighth week, a total of100 mg/kg complete feed is allowable.

The document issued by the EU outlines that a "transitional period for interested parties to prepare themselves to meet the new requirements resulting from the authorisation" is allowable, owing to pre-existing premixtures which are still on the market. They will be allowable until such stocks are depleted. 

Pig Health, Production Management, Pig Welfare, Government & Regulatory


Share This

News By

Related News

FSIS removes prescriptive requirements for Trichinella treatment

News from United States  07 August 2018

What could you achieve with 4000 piglets?

News from India  03 August 2018

China culls 1,000 pigs as first case of African Swine Fever confirmed

News from China  03 August 2018

Maximise your chances: New research highlights function of zinc in boar fertility

News from Global  01 August 2018

Keeping an eye on pig health: introducing the UK's new Chief Veterinary Officer

News from United Kingdom  01 August 2018

More News

What’s in season? How swine veterinarians are managing seasonal spikes in bacterial disease in the new VFD era

News from Global   07 August 2018

Pork sector outlooks remain positive

News from Canada   03 August 2018

How can improved welfare boost your herd productivity?

News from Global   01 August 2018

How can you bridge the gap between farm and fork?

News from United Kingdom   01 August 2018

New research confirms flies can spread diseases to pigs

News from United States   01 August 2018

Culbertson joins Osborne sales staff

News from United States   01 August 2018

EU court rules gene editing = GMO

News from European Union   01 August 2018

Tyson foods cuts earnings due to tarrifs, sluggish demand

News from United States   31 July 2018

Interim report shows UK farming’s progress towards antibiotic use targets

News from United Kingdom   31 July 2018

Dealing with drought and evading heat stress in swine

News from Global   30 July 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books