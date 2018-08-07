EU approves changes to copper feed additive regulation

News
EU approves changes to copper feed additive regulation07 August 2018
EU - The European Commission has approved changes to rules around the use of copper as a feed additive, to come effective 13 August, 2018
On 23 July 2018, the European Commission published a document in the Official Journal of the European Union detailing changes to the use of copper as a feed additive for all animal species.
Inclusion levels are measured in mg/kg of complete feed with a moisture level of 12 percent.
For piglets a total of 150mg/kg complete feed is allowable up to four weeks after weaning.
For piglets from the fifth week after weaning up to the eighth week, a total of100 mg/kg complete feed is allowable.
The document issued by the EU outlines that a "transitional period for interested parties to prepare themselves to meet the new requirements resulting from the authorisation" is allowable, owing to pre-existing premixtures which are still on the market. They will be allowable until such stocks are depleted.