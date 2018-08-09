ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Treating swine drinking water

09 August 2018


Hog Slat

Adjusting pH: Part three in the Hogslat series on proper terminal line disinfection and water disinfection

Jesse McCoy, CWS, Business Unit Specialist, Water Treatment, Neogen Corp

Following proper terminal line disinfection and water disinfection, the next step in a creating a beneficial water programme is modifying the pH. For any animal to reach its full genetic potential, we must manage the water to achieve the correct pH level in its gut. The pH is a measure of acidity and alkalinity. A pH of 7 is neutral; less than 7 is considered acidic and over 7 alkaline. Water pH is a major factor in determining the effectiveness of various water treatments. Adjusting the pH into the acidic range benefits the animal's GI tract by creating a detrimental environment for pathogenic biology. Other research points to improvements in nutritional impacts of feed at lower pH levels with organic (chemically organic – so containing carbon) acids. There may even be benefits we still don’t understand yet with pH reduction in livestock while realising the benefits. The available data reflect these benefits, regardless of their mode of action.

Terminal line disinfection in this research trial was achieved with a 3% solution of Peraside (peracetic acid disinfectant) administered into the lines with a sump pump upon depopulation. The solution sat in the lines overnight and was flushed the next morning with fresh water. All drinkers were triggered to ensure proper function before placing the pigs. Disinfection was achieved with 5ppm of MaxKlor (stabilised chlorine dioxide), and the pH was set to a pH of 6.5 to 6.8 using Dyne-O-Might (blended organic/mineral stabilised with iodine).

Water meters measured flow rates and triggered electric pumps for a precise chemical injection. This equipment ensured every gallon received the targeted treatment even with the small dosing requirements needed. Simple tests with a pH meter, at the drinkers, were used to show the pH level was maintained in the proper range.

By adding pH adjustment to a water treatment programme, the animals can finally move from survival in the barns to thriving and reaching their genetic potential.

 

ThePigSite News Desk More Hog Slat News
Pig Health, Drinkers and Water Quality, Company/Products, Training & Development, Water, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Absolutely the least exciting thing about raising pigs

News from United States  10 July 2018

Modulating brooders are costing you money

News from Global  22 May 2018

Swine tagging…why and how!

News from Global  21 May 2018

Modulating brooders are costing you money

News from United States  03 October 2017

Understanding bait rotation is key to rodent control

News from United States  03 October 2017

More News

Pirbright scientists help combat African swine fever – a disease with no vaccine

News from Global   10 August 2018

UK Government report on the ASF outbreak in China

News from United Kingdom   10 August 2018

New antimicrobial regulations present an opportunity for Canadian hog producers

News from Canada   09 August 2018

APRIL offers $70,000 for IPP delegates

News from Australia   09 August 2018

Market not looking very shiny?

News from Global   08 August 2018

Introducing the new rules on gene-editing in pork production

News from European Union   08 August 2018

EU pig prices: inconsistent quotations – markets pick up courage again

News from European Union   08 August 2018

Predicting the impacts of the first ASF outbreak in China

News from China   07 August 2018

EU approves changes to copper feed additive regulation

News from European Union   07 August 2018

FSIS removes prescriptive requirements for Trichinella treatment

News from United States   07 August 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books