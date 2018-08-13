ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Could anthrax be the silent killer lurking in your herd?

13 August 2018

New cases of anthrax in swine have been identified in Romania. The Pig Site takes a look at the clinical signs, prevention, management, and treatment of this highly infectious disease

Reports have emerged from Romania indicating that anthrax has been identified in a small pig herd and there are concerns that the highly infectious, virulent bacterium may spread to other animals, including humans in contact with the herd.

The disease was identified on a small family farm in the town of Saveni, Botosani county, near Romania’s border with Moldova. Romanian authorities were notified immediately and, subsequently, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) were alerted to the outbreak.

Biosecurity measures have been put in place to combat the further spread of the disease, along with the controls being put in place for African swine fever – a disease that, this year alone, has claimed around 50,000 pigs in the Tulcea county of Romania.

Anthrax is an uncommon disease of pigs in most parts of the world but is notifiable in the EU where cases have been identified before.

Anthrax is caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis which can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, inhalation of spores, ingestion of contaminated feed or injection with a contaminated needle. Upon germination of the spores in the body, bacilli release proteins which can interact with each other synergistically to form damaging toxins. These toxins can cause tissue destruction, bleeding and death of the host if untreated.

Anthrax should be suspected if post-mortem examination shows copious blood tinged-mucus and large haemorrhagic lymph nodes under the skin of the neck and in the abdomen. The post-mortem examination should be discontinued immediately, and veterinary help sought if this is the case.

Clinical signs

  • Sudden death.
  • Acute illness: lethargy, inappetence, trembling, staggering, convulsions.
  • Skin lesions.
  • Swollen discoloured neck.
  • Blue skin.
  • Bloody faeces.
  • Haemorrhage from the nose.
  • Fever.
  • Respiratory distress.

Top husbandry tips for preventing anthrax and other bacterial diseases

• Annual vaccination has proven effective in preventing the disease in both pigs and humans, if permitted in your country.

• One of the primary causes of anthrax in swine is contaminated feed or water. Take care to effectively disinfect all feeding and drinking equipment as part of your on-farm bio-security procedures (even in absence of disease), and wear gloves and face masks if any disease is suspected.

• Report any sudden illness in areas most at risk from anthrax and other contagious diseases to your local agricultural authority.

• Until post-mortem or disposal can be completed, isolate and completely cover carcasses as flies can transmit the disease.

• Dispose of all animal carcasses as soon as post-mortem has been completed through the most practical, government-approved method.

• Provide information to stockworkers and anyone entering the farm about the risks of anthrax to both pigs and humans, and how to prevent cross-contamination.

• Always check with farm visitors if they have visited other farms in recent weeks and whether those farms have a history of (or current cases of) infectious diseases. Ensure satisfactory disinfection of clothing and equipment that they are bringing on site.

 

If you are worried about sickness in your herd, do not hesitate to call your local vet 

Pig Health, Production Management, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, Training & Development, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

EU pig prices: small quantities on offer are pushing up the prices

News from European Union  14 August 2018

New research shows efficacy of intravaginal gel in synchronising ovulation in sows

News from United States  14 August 2018

Pork producers encouraged to engage with the public

News from Canada  13 August 2018

UK Government report on the ASF outbreak in China

News from United Kingdom  10 August 2018

Pirbright scientists help combat African swine fever – a disease with no vaccine

News from Global  10 August 2018

More News

PCV3: A challenge independent from PCV2

News from United States   14 August 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: USDA projects record corn yield

News from United States   14 August 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter August 2018

News from China   13 August 2018

New antimicrobial regulations present an opportunity for Canadian hog producers

News from Canada   09 August 2018

Treating swine drinking water

News from Global   09 August 2018

APRIL offers $70,000 for IPP delegates

News from Australia   09 August 2018

Market not looking very shiny?

News from Global   08 August 2018

Introducing the new rules on gene-editing in pork production

News from European Union   08 August 2018

EU pig prices: inconsistent quotations – markets pick up courage again

News from European Union   08 August 2018

Predicting the impacts of the first ASF outbreak in China

News from China   07 August 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books