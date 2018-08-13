ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Pork producers encouraged to engage with the public

13 August 2018
Manitoba Pork Council


Farm-Scape is sponsored by
Manitoba Pork Council and Sask Pork

FarmScape is a Wonderworks Canada production and is distributed courtesy of Manitoba Pork Council
and Sask Pork.

The Chair of Manitoba Pork says it's up to the farmers who produce the food to share the story of how that food is produced with those who consume the food

Manitoba Pork is stepping up its efforts to share the story of the role pork producers play in the production of food; how that food is produced; and what is being done to ensure the safety of that food, the proper care of the animals and the protection of the environment.

George Matheson, the Chair of Manitoba Pork, says it's important for farmers to be involved in educating the public:

“The public generally knows very little about our sector of agriculture – adults a little, I would say. Children almost nil. It's no longer a rural culture that we're in.

“Most people from my generation came from a farm or had family members who were farmers, so they received some knowledge through that. But things have changed – we're very much an urban culture now.

“People are distanced from their food and just buy it from a grocery store so it's up to us, the pork producers, to properly educate the public on the role that our sector plays in Manitoba: what we do and why we do it, and the outcomes that result in environmental and food safety, as well as animal care and work place health and safety.

“If we don't provide that story, no one else is going to do it for us.

“It's us or no one.”

Matheson encourages anyone interested in learning more about Manitoba's pork sector to visit the Manitoba Pork web site at ManitobaPork.com.

He notes the organisation is represented by a ten-member board of directors and any of those individuals would be more than willing to spend time with the consumer to answer any questions about the sector.

 

As reported by Bruce Cochrane, Farmscape.Ca

ThePigSite News Desk

Marketing Pork, Government & Regulatory, Company/Products, Food Safety, Labelling & Traceability


Share This

News By

Related News

New research shows efficacy of intravaginal gel in synchronising ovulation in sows

News from United States  14 August 2018

Could anthrax be the silent killer lurking in your herd?

News from Romania  13 August 2018

UK Government report on the ASF outbreak in China

News from United Kingdom  10 August 2018

Pirbright scientists help combat African swine fever – a disease with no vaccine

News from Global  10 August 2018

APRIL offers $70,000 for IPP delegates

News from Australia  09 August 2018

More News

PCV3: A challenge independent from PCV2

News from United States   14 August 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: USDA projects record corn yield

News from United States   14 August 2018

EU pig prices: small quantities on offer are pushing up the prices

News from European Union   14 August 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter August 2018

News from China   13 August 2018

New antimicrobial regulations present an opportunity for Canadian hog producers

News from Canada   09 August 2018

Treating swine drinking water

News from Global   09 August 2018

Market not looking very shiny?

News from Global   08 August 2018

Introducing the new rules on gene-editing in pork production

News from European Union   08 August 2018

EU pig prices: inconsistent quotations – markets pick up courage again

News from European Union   08 August 2018

Predicting the impacts of the first ASF outbreak in China

News from China   07 August 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books