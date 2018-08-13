News

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter August 2018

In the third edition of our new swine production and industry newsletter we look why age and bodyweight are the most important indicators for economic success.

Age and bodyweight matter

The bodyweight of the gilt at first service, together with an optimal age, are generally accepted as the most important and credible indicators of physiological maturity. Both parameters should be part of your standard operating procedure for gilt pool management.

At the same time, these parameters are also crucial in determining maximal lifetime reproductive performance, and consequently for the economic efficiency of production.

Spotlight the Future - Sharing the knowledge

Dr. Paul Langford from the Imperial College of London summarised the current and future trends in Point of Care tests in the human diagnostic, and the possible applications into swine diagnostics at the Ceva-Forum held recently.

African swine fever: EFSA assesses measures to prevent spread

EFSA has identified strategies for managing wild boar at different stages of an epidemic of African swine fever (ASF): what should be done before, during and after. Wild boar are known to play an important role in the spread of the disease.

Source: thepigsite.com

Sharing our swine studies and trails

At the 10th European Symposium of Porcine Health Management (ESPHM) 2018 conference, held in Barcelona, Spain, Ceva was proud to participate at the conference and also presented the results of its internal research and also of the studies performed with external partners. In total 28 posters are displayed sharing the results achieved during the last year.

