Hypor building for the future

With Hypors’ continued growth in the Americas and around the world, we are enlarging our global nucleus population and reinvesting in our production assets.

As part of this process, Hypor is proud to announce the start of a rebuilding process for the Bon Accord nucleus facility in Ituna, Saskatchewan, Canada. This facility will be a state of the art, 1200 sow, farrow to finish, GGP nucleus facility for the Hypor Dam Line program. This ultra-modern facility will allow us to continue to collect all the current trait information for the Hypor breeding program, automate more processes and give us greater capacity to develop new traits for continuous improvement. The unit will be equipped with the latest innovations in housing and automatic data recording equipment to capture individual feed and performance records, automatic sow weighing and heat detection and recording of individual lactation feed intake, to name just a few. As always, Hypor is investing in the latest and best technology, and our clients will reap the rewards.

This project follows the recent renovations of our nucleus facilities in France and is the next project in Hypors’ Vision 2020, which is focused on a complete renewal of our nucleus assets. Following the completion of the Bon Accord rebuilding initiative, we will undertake similar projects in Spain, the United States and again in Canada. It’s all part of our dynamic Vision 2020 program that will continue to unfold in the next few years. If you’re a Hypor client, the present is promising, and the best is yet to come.

Hypor is one of the world's leading suppliers of pig genetics. Committed to providing superior genetics that supports profitability in the pork value chain. With its Head Office located in Boxmeer, The Netherlands, Hypor has strategically-located and interconnected breeding centres in North America, Europe and Asia. More information is available at www.hypor.com

Hypor is part of Hendrix Genetics, a leading multi-species breeding company with primary activities in layer-, turkey-, swine-, aquaculture -and traditional poultry breeding. Headquartered in Boxmeer, in The Netherlands, Hendrix Genetics provides expertise and resources to producers in more than 100 countries, with operations and joint ventures in more than 35 countries and more than 2.800 employees worldwide. More information is available at www.hendrix-genetics.com