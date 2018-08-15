ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Hypor building for the future

15 August 2018
Hypor

With Hypors’ continued growth in the Americas and around the world, we are enlarging our global nucleus population and reinvesting in our production assets.

As part of this process, Hypor is proud to announce the start of a rebuilding process for the Bon Accord nucleus facility in Ituna, Saskatchewan, Canada. This facility will be a state of the art, 1200 sow, farrow to finish, GGP nucleus facility for the Hypor Dam Line program. This ultra-modern facility will allow us to continue to collect all the current trait information for the Hypor breeding program, automate more processes and give us greater capacity to develop new traits for continuous improvement. The unit will be equipped with the latest innovations in housing and automatic data recording equipment to capture individual feed and performance records, automatic sow weighing and heat detection and recording of individual lactation feed intake, to name just a few. As always, Hypor is investing in the latest and best technology, and our clients will reap the rewards.

This project follows the recent renovations of our nucleus facilities in France and is the next project in Hypors’ Vision 2020, which is focused on a complete renewal of our nucleus assets. Following the completion of the Bon Accord rebuilding initiative, we will undertake similar projects in Spain, the United States and again in Canada. It’s all part of our dynamic Vision 2020 program that will continue to unfold in the next few years. If you’re a Hypor client, the present is promising, and the best is yet to come.

Hypor is one of the world's leading suppliers of pig genetics. Committed to providing superior genetics that supports profitability in the pork value chain. With its Head Office located in Boxmeer, The Netherlands, Hypor has strategically-located and interconnected breeding centres in North America, Europe and Asia. More information is available at www.hypor.com

Hypor is part of Hendrix Genetics, a leading multi-species breeding company with primary activities in layer-, turkey-, swine-, aquaculture -and traditional poultry breeding. Headquartered in Boxmeer, in The Netherlands, Hendrix Genetics provides expertise and resources to producers in more than 100 countries, with operations and joint ventures in more than 35 countries and more than 2.800 employees worldwide. More information is available at www.hendrix-genetics.com

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Hypor News here
Genetics


Share This

News By

Related News

Hypor Libra*: Greater gains with less labour

News from European Union  20 February 2018

Can your boar ensure quality? Hypor Kanto can

News from European Union  20 February 2018

Hypor's commitment to quality attracts top breeder

News from European Union  13 February 2018

Hypor Libra* raises interest, lowers feed cost

News from European Union  31 January 2018

Hypor Magnus earns top marks in Hickory Ridge trial

News from European Union  29 January 2018

More News

Up goes another boar-proof fence

News from Denmark   15 August 2018

Pork struggling in USDA outlook for 2018/2019

News from United States   15 August 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada – Party’s over, now what?

News from Canada   15 August 2018

PCV3: A challenge independent from PCV2

News from United States   14 August 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: USDA projects record corn yield

News from United States   14 August 2018

New research shows efficacy of intravaginal gel in synchronising ovulation in sows

News from United States   14 August 2018

EU pig prices: small quantities on offer are pushing up the prices

News from European Union   14 August 2018

Pork producers encouraged to engage with the public

News from Canada   13 August 2018

Could anthrax be the silent killer lurking in your herd?

News from Romania   13 August 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter August 2018

News from China   13 August 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books