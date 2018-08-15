ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Up goes another boar-proof fence

15 August 2018

Denmark is the latest country to invest in a fence along its border, designed to keep out wild boar and any diseases they harbour – African swine fever being the primary target

The 42-mile (68 km) long, 1.5-metre tall fence will be constructed along the border between Denmark and its neighbour, Germany, and is set to be completed by December 2019.

Wild boar are the targets of the fence being constructed along the Danish-German border as key carriers of ASF. Photo: Richard Bartz

The fence is designed to keep any migrating wild boar out of Denmark in order to prevent the transmission of swine diseases, namely African swine fever (ASF), from reaching domestic pig populations. Denmark’s pig herd continues to grow in size, with over 12.7 million head registered by 1 April 2018 (Statistics Denmark), therefore it is imperative that all measures to prevent disease entering the herd are taken to prevent industry collapse.

The construction of the fence has, however, been met with criticism and concern by environmentalists as the migration of other wild animals across the border is essential for maintaining populations and ecosystems. Many people are also unhappy with the €11 million price tag that comes with the fence and believe it to be a waste of money.

On the other hand, experts in wild boar migration are claiming that the fence is unlikely to serve its purpose as many boar migration routes include crossing water bodies, roads and railroads that separate Germany and Denmark, therefore there are many openings by which boars can pass through unhindered.

The highly infectious and virulent disease, ASF, has had confirmed cases across Europe, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, however swine fever has not yet been identified in German pig herds, further raising the question as to why the fence is being built.

The primary factors for preventing the transmission of diseases are high standards of biosecurity and hygiene and, most importantly in the case of ASF, the effective disposal of food waste away from wild boar populations.

Only time will tell where ASF will strike next; its emergence in the Chinese pig herd this month was a disturbing reminder that diseases do not respect borders and vigilance is key to preventing further outbreaks.

 

For more information on biosecurity and hygiene for preventing ASF, click here

 

 

Pig Health, Biosecurity and Hygiene, Government & Regulatory, Environmental Management, African Swine Fever


Share This

News By

Related News

Could anthrax be the silent killer lurking in your herd?

News from Romania  13 August 2018

Pork producers encouraged to engage with the public

News from Canada  13 August 2018

UK Government report on the ASF outbreak in China

News from United Kingdom  10 August 2018

Pirbright scientists help combat African swine fever – a disease with no vaccine

News from Global  10 August 2018

APRIL offers $70,000 for IPP delegates

News from Australia  09 August 2018

More News

Pork struggling in USDA outlook for 2018/2019

News from United States   15 August 2018

Hypor building for the future

News from Canada   15 August 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada – Party’s over, now what?

News from Canada   15 August 2018

PCV3: A challenge independent from PCV2

News from United States   14 August 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: USDA projects record corn yield

News from United States   14 August 2018

New research shows efficacy of intravaginal gel in synchronising ovulation in sows

News from United States   14 August 2018

EU pig prices: small quantities on offer are pushing up the prices

News from European Union   14 August 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter August 2018

News from China   13 August 2018

New antimicrobial regulations present an opportunity for Canadian hog producers

News from Canada   09 August 2018

Treating swine drinking water

News from Global   09 August 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books