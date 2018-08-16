ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Join the Genesus team

16 August 2018
Genesus - The first power in genetics

We are hiring.

Genesus Inc., the fastest growing swine genetic company in the world, is looking for an energetic self-starting person to join our team as a Senior Swine Manager who has the ability to support production at numerous farms, as well as local-global genetic sales and marketing. The job is based in Manitoba, Canada.

The ideal person for this job will have strong communication skills, pays high attention to detail, friendly and approachable with a good work attitude and be flexible and able to multi-task.

Genesus is a global leader in Swine Genetics.

Remuneration and benefits package is highly competitive and will be based on qualifications. Company vehicle is provided.

Please apply/submit your resume via email and/or call, to the attention of: Jim Long, President – CEO

email: jimlong@genesus.com

call: 1-866-436-3787

 


To find out more about Genesus Genetics, please take the time to visit their website at www.genesus.com .

Genetics, Company/Products, Training & Development


Share This

News By

Related News

Genesus Global Market Report: Canada – Party’s over, now what?

News from Canada  15 August 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: USDA projects record corn yield

News from United States  14 August 2018

Market not looking very shiny?

News from Global  08 August 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: USA August 2018

News from United States  08 August 2018

Gu Yaping joins Genesus as General Manager for China

News from China  07 August 2018

More News

Foot-and-mouth disease research receives over £3 million of funding

News from United Kingdom   16 August 2018

Conference tackles antibiotic resistance in food-producing animals

News from United Kingdom   16 August 2018

2018 America's Pig Farmer of the Year finalists announced

News from United States   16 August 2018

Up goes another boar-proof fence

News from Denmark   15 August 2018

Pork struggling in USDA outlook for 2018/2019

News from United States   15 August 2018

Hypor building for the future

News from Canada   15 August 2018

PCV3: A challenge independent from PCV2

News from United States   14 August 2018

New research shows efficacy of intravaginal gel in synchronising ovulation in sows

News from United States   14 August 2018

EU pig prices: small quantities on offer are pushing up the prices

News from European Union   14 August 2018

Pork producers encouraged to engage with the public

News from Canada   13 August 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books