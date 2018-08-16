News

Join the Genesus team

We are hiring.

Genesus Inc., the fastest growing swine genetic company in the world, is looking for an energetic self-starting person to join our team as a Senior Swine Manager who has the ability to support production at numerous farms, as well as local-global genetic sales and marketing. The job is based in Manitoba, Canada.

The ideal person for this job will have strong communication skills, pays high attention to detail, friendly and approachable with a good work attitude and be flexible and able to multi-task.

Genesus is a global leader in Swine Genetics.

Remuneration and benefits package is highly competitive and will be based on qualifications. Company vehicle is provided.

Please apply/submit your resume via email and/or call, to the attention of: Jim Long, President – CEO

email: jimlong@genesus.com

call: 1-866-436-3787