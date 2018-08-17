News

Fact-finding mission for pork exports to Mexico

Opportunities for exporting pork to Mexico will be explored when the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) arrives in the country next month

AHDB’s export team will be attending the XVII National Pig Meeting in Puebla de Zaragoza, which is expected to attract hundreds of people who are interested to learn about innovations in the pork sector.

The three-day event, which has been organised by the Confederation of Mexican Pig Farmers (Confederación de porcicultores Mexicanos), will feature talks from a number of industry experts on pig production, best practice in livestock and future prospects for the pork industry.

AHDB will be exhibiting alongside the British Pig Association (BPA) and will showcase the best of the country’s pig genetics, promote the work of AHDB and highlight the high quality and safety of British pig meat.

The event forms part of an ongoing programme of fact-finding visits to the country to look at future opportunities for pork exports to Mexico and learn more about the marketplace.

Susana Morris, AHDB Senior Export Manager, said: “Mexico is an attractive market for our pork exports and while we don’t currently have access for pig meat, participating at this event will give us the opportunity to better understand the business environment.”