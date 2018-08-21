ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

EU pig prices: price rally continues – quotations still going up

21 August 2018
The European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market is continuing its price rally during this current week of slaughter. A major part of quotations in the EU member countries is once more going up considerably

Although the temperatures are much more comfortable now in many places around Europe, the quantities of pigs for slaughter on offer continue to be strikingly low. The latest official figures published in Germany showed another decrease in the number of slaughters; around 850,000 pig slaughters per week – a relatively low number of animals. This may be one of a number of reasons for slaughter companies feeling forced to cancel slaughter orders.

On the other hand, it is speculated that the quantities on offer on the meat market have become quite scarce. As a result of that, the prices are – again – going up very clearly in some countries; in some cases, by up to 6 cents. In Denmark, producers need to be content with a 2-cents’ increase. The prices have remained unchanged in Spain and in France.

The latest price changes cause some shifting within the European price structure of the five EU member countries most important in pig keeping. Despite their moderate price increase, the Danish are still suffering. On the other hand, Spain continues leading the list despite the pay freeze they are experiencing. The unmoving French quotation is being outrun by the Dutch quotation with its clear 6-cents’ increase. So, the Dutch are now ranking third. Germany is able to maintain rank two on the list.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

At the beginning of this week, the buying interest appears yet unbroken with regard to the still manageable lots of pigs to be sold. The market participants’ focus is on realising the price increases on the meat markets. As is also shown by the latest internet pig auction results, the pigs-mature-for-slaughter market seems to be stabilising on the relatively high level so far achieved.

 

ThePigSite News Desk
Markets and Economics, Processing, Slaughter, Diagnostics


