Are you doing all you can for your farm biosecurity?

21 August 2018
In light of PED in Manitoba and African swine fever in China, the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network is encouraging swine producers to review their biosecurity protocols and attend local training courses to develop their skills in keeping diseases off the farm

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network held its quarterly veterinary meeting August 8th and the Canadian Swine Health Intelligence Network held its quarterly meeting August 15th.

Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network Manager Dr Jette Christensen says, in general, the diseases that producers normally deal with seem to have been very well contained in the second quarter.

Dr Christensen explains some of the market issues that Manitoba and China have faced so far this year:

“The problem for the second quarter was the Porcine epidemic diarrhoea that started mid-May in southeastern Manitoba. It's being dealt with and there is progress on it: right now, there's 12 farms that have had an outbreak but some of the control areas (buffer areas) haven't had a disease since early June and they seem to be progressing very well through the control.

“On these calls we are also looking outside Canada. When we looked outside Canada, what was of major concern was an outbreak of African Swine Fever in China. It was the first case reported from China and that concerns us a bit because of the contact – people travelling to and from China.

“When we conclude what happened on our call, the message is really that that the PED outbreak in Manitoba and the African swine fever in China should prompt all producers to review their biosecurity protocols with their herd veterinarians and their farm workers.”

Dr Christensen notes that reports outlining the highlights of these two meetings will be circulated to veterinarians and producers shortly.

 

Source: Farmscape.Ca

 

