Pig production Grand Prix winners announced

22 August 2018

British Pig Executive

Eight pig producers from across Europe have won international awards for their innovation in pig production

The eight producers are the winning entrants in the EU PiG Innovation Group (EU PiG) Grand Prix and have each been awarded the title of EU PiG Ambassador.

It is an annual competition designed to identify best practice on pig farms and share it with pig producers throughout the European network and beyond.

EU PiG coordinator Ben Williams, of AHDB in the UK, said: “Congratulations to the 2018 EU PiG Ambassadors who we’re looking forward to working with. We’ll be providing more details, photos and videos of how their innovations work in practice on our website.

“It shares new knowledge and practical case studies all in one place online, helping producers across Europe find out about the ideas and systems already out there that can help improve their own farm’s efficiency and sustainability.

“It’s a bit like going on a study tour without having to travel. EU PiG is providing another way for producers to pick up information and experience directly from each other. It is about connecting pig producers and others across Europe to help ensure an evermore efficient and competitive industry.”

More information will be added to the EU PiG website in due course and producers can subscribe to receive the EU PiG newsletter for updates; in the meantime, producers can contact their local Regional Pig Innovation Group (RPIG) leaders for more details on the best practices and other innovators in their region.

The EU PiG project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

 

