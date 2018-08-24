News

Nutriad draws presidential interest at Indo Livestock

Multinational feed additives producer Nutriad participated in the 3-days 2018 Indo Livestock exposition & forum in Jakarta (Indonesia) earlier this month.

Nutriad was visited by no less than the President of Indonesia, His Excellency President Joko Widodo, who showed great interest in the application of specialty feed additives as part of a strategy to reduce, and in time eliminate, the use of Antibiotic Growth Promoters.

Erik Visser, CEO, Nutriad mentioned that “Whether one believes that agricultural use of antibiotics in livestock production has fostered an environment that spawns antibiotic resistant super bugs or that excessive prescribing of antibiotics in human medicine has dealt us the same fate, our industry must take steps to mitigate the potential of a looming healthcare crisis. Our continuous research on gut health and joint approach with customers and universities around the world, confirms Nutriad’s commitment to the industry.”

For decades Nutriad has been supporting producers towards achieving a responsible use of anti-biotics. In the Asian market its line of Digestive Performance products such as Sanacore® EN; Adimix®Precision; Adimix®Easy; & Apex 5 is available, that allows producers to formulate a diet that makes responsible use of anti-biotics possible. Furthermore, the company’s complete practical approach to Mycotoxin Risk Management (Toxy-nil®; Toxy-nil®Plus & Unike®) supports producers in finding alternatives for AGP-s.

Added Visser: “We see a growing interest in Asian markets to learn more about alternatives for AGP-s. Not only driven by government regulations and pressure from consumer groups, but as evidenced by the visit of high level Indonesian officials with our technical staff, a genuine interest to introduce novel solutions into the market.”

Dr. Glenn Alfred S. Ferriol, Nutriad Area Manager for Indonesia, Malaysia & Philippines Presented “A Review of Gut Health Challenges in a Non-AGP Environment” where he focused on the importance of a Precision Delivered Soidum Butyrate as an Alernative for the use of AGPs and one the influence of Mycotoxins on Gut Health & Vaccination Efficacy.

Nutriad delivers products and services to over 80 countries, supported by 4 application laboratories and 5 manufacturing facilities on 3 continents. Find out more at www.nutriad.com