Cell-based meat and poultry: top firms co-sign letter to President Trump

24 August 2018

The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) and Memphis Meats today co-signed a letter to President Donald Trump asking the Administration to clarify the regulatory framework for cell-based meat and poultry products

In the letter, Meat Institute President and CEO Barry Carpenter and Memphis Meats Co-founder and CEO Uma Valeti, MD, FACC, said that FDA should have oversight of pre-market safety evaluations for cell-based meat and poultry products. Once safety is established, they said USDA should regulate cell-based meat and poultry products, as it does with all other meat and poultry products.

“Such a regulatory framework is not new and plays into the strengths and experience of FDA and USDA,” Carpenter and Valeti wrote. “We respectfully request a combined meeting between the White House, USDA, FDA and both conventional and cell-based meat and poultry industry stakeholders.”

Read the full letter from NAMI and Memphis Meats

