News

EU pig prices: balanced situation for the most part – prices still unchanged

The situation continues to be balanced altogether on the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market this week

The majority of quotations remain steady and unchanged. Differences are only reported on from France as well as from the Netherlands.

Steady quotations are reported by Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and Great Britain. All in all, the quantities on offer – increasing but still substandard – are matching the demand. The officially quoted quantities of slaughter in calendar week 34, amounting to 915,056 pigs, have fallen below the previous year’s figures (2017).

Spain, as the leader of the EU pork-producing countries list, is again announcing an unchanged quotation of a corrected 1.65 Euros per kg, for the eighth time in a row. The French quotation is continuing the price increase it started a week ago by another corrected 2.4 cents. The Dutch quotation, on the other hand, went down by as much as 4 cents.

Thanks to its price increase, the French quotation succeeds in closing ranks with Germany (ranking 2nd) in the European price structure of the five EU member countries most important in pig keeping. The gap between Germany and the Netherlands (ranking 4th) is thus getting larger. Spain goes on leading the list, and Denmark is still bearing the red light.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)

1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).

2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.

base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

At the beginning of the week, the situation remains unchanged on the local pigs-mature-for-slaughter market. The marketers are stating that the quantities on offer are slightly increasing and may be marketed promptly. Demand continues its slow course.

