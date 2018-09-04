ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

EU pig prices: balanced situation for the most part – prices still unchanged

04 September 2018
Go to schweine.net

The situation continues to be balanced altogether on the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market this week

The majority of quotations remain steady and unchanged. Differences are only reported on from France as well as from the Netherlands.

The majority of quotations remain steady and unchanged. Differences are only reported on from France as well as from the Netherlands.

Steady quotations are reported by Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and Great Britain. All in all, the quantities on offer – increasing but still substandard – are matching the demand. The officially quoted quantities of slaughter in calendar week 34, amounting to 915,056 pigs, have fallen below the previous year’s figures (2017).

Spain, as the leader of the EU pork-producing countries list, is again announcing an unchanged quotation of a corrected 1.65 Euros per kg, for the eighth time in a row. The French quotation is continuing the price increase it started a week ago by another corrected 2.4 cents. The Dutch quotation, on the other hand, went down by as much as 4 cents.

Thanks to its price increase, the French quotation succeeds in closing ranks with Germany (ranking 2nd) in the European price structure of the five EU member countries most important in pig keeping. The gap between Germany and the Netherlands (ranking 4th) is thus getting larger. Spain goes on leading the list, and Denmark is still bearing the red light.

(Source: ISN - Interessengemeinschaft der Schweinehalter Deutschlands)
1) corrected quotation: The official Quotations of the different countries are corrected, so that each quotation has the same base (conditions).
2) These quotations are based on the correction formulas applied since 01.08.2010.
base: 57 % lean-meat-percentage; farm-gate-price; 79 % killing-out-percentage, without value-added-tax

Trend for the German market

At the beginning of the week, the situation remains unchanged on the local pigs-mature-for-slaughter market. The marketers are stating that the quantities on offer are slightly increasing and may be marketed promptly. Demand continues its slow course.

 

Click here for more market updates on The Pig Site

ThePigSite News Desk
Markets and Economics, Pig Meat Quality, Processing, Slaughter, Diagnostics


Share This

News By

Related News

Will plant-based push the meat sector to change its marketing strategy?

News from United Kingdom  04 September 2018

AHDB asks all UK pig farmers and processors for feedback

News from United Kingdom  03 September 2018

Manitoba Pork's cost of production model for swine producers

News from Canada  03 September 2018

Sixth case of ASF brings cull count to 38,000 in China

News from China  03 September 2018

Can creep feeding increase post-wean feed intake?

News from Canada  31 August 2018

More News

Tips for proper selection of cleaning, disinfection products

News from United States   31 August 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: Russian market report, August 2018

News from Russian Federation   31 August 2018

National Swine Registry updates policy on over-ageing purebred pigs

News from United States   29 August 2018

ASF outbreak threatens to spread from China to other Asian countries

News from China   29 August 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Russia road trip

News from Russian Federation   28 August 2018

US and Mexico reach agreement on NAFTA

News from United States   28 August 2018

Canada’s swine veterinarians lead the way for antimicrobial stewardship

News from Canada   28 August 2018

2018 British Farming Awards finalists announced

News from United Kingdom   28 August 2018

African swine fever strikes Romania’s largest pig farm

News from Romania   28 August 2018

'We’ve almost forgotten that boars just perform better'

News from United States   24 August 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books