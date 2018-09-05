ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

Workshops to help explore sustainable ag funding opportunities

05 September 2018

Purdue University Extension is hosting a series of free workshops to help farmers, educators and researchers with projects related to sustainable agriculture get the funding to turn their ideas into reality

Each year funding is made available through the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education (SARE) grant programme. Funded by the US Department of Agriculture, SARE awards funding for farmers and ranchers, youth educators, and researchers to follow through on innovative sustainable agriculture projects.

"SARE fills a unique niche in that grants can actually be used to fund work on the farm or in the classroom that deal with production and/or marketing issues that impact sustainability," said Roy Ballard, Purdue Extension-Hancock County educator and Indiana SARE state coordinator.

"More funds are being made available in this cycle, and our workshops are designed to guide people through the grant application process to increase their odds of submitting a successful proposal."

Ballard said funding is available in broad categories for farmers and ranchers, researchers, those who work with youth, and for partnerships between farmers and other ag professionals.

The Extension workshops will explain the grants' purpose, help participants refine their ideas and discuss how to submit a competitive application.

Workshop registration must be done at least three days prior to the session date and can be completed online here.

Workshop dates and locations

  • 11 September, 6-8 pm. Hosted by Purdue Extension Johnson County at First Financial Bank, 1250 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood.
  • 24 September, 6-8 pm. Hosted by Purdue Extension Hancock County, 802 Apple St., Greenfield.
  • 25 September, 10 am. Workshop via online webinar/conference call. Participants will be sent login instructions by email after registering.
  • 3 October, 6-8 pm. Hosted by Purdue Extension Monroe County, 3400 S. Walnut St., Bloomington.
  • 9 October, 2-4 pm. Hosted by Purdue Extension Newton County at the Government Center, 4117 S. 240 West, Suite 600, Morocco.
Production Management, Conferences & Events, Training & Development, Sustainability, Diagnostics


