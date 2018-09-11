ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Red Tractor bid to become British food and farming flagship

11 September 2018

A new million pound TV advertising campaign launched by Red Tractor will help raise its profile and that of the thousands of farmers behind the assurance scheme and the high standards they adhere to, the NFU said today

The first Red Tractor commercial will air on Wednesday on ITV during an episode of Emmerdale.

The animated adverts will run for eight weeks on TV and digital channels and are designed to be fun and informative to appeal to shoppers with children.

NFU President Minette Batters said: “This new advertising campaign will raise the profile and understanding of Red Tractor, farmers and the fantastic job they do producing the nation’s food to high levels of animal welfare and environmental standards.

“Brexit is a game changer for British agriculture and ‘Brand Britain’ must be based on the integrity of robust food assurance. There’s never been a more important time to market and promote great British food and farming, and for us as farmers and growers to reach out to shoppers and encourage them to buy high quality, British produce.

“The message within these commercials is that Red Tractor food is safe, traceable and farmed with care, and to look out for the Red Tractor label on produce when shopping. Research has shown that shoppers are twice as likely to buy Red Tractor labelled produce when they understand the meaning behind the label.”

Meanwhile, Red Tractor has also announced major changes to broaden the scheme and strengthen its farm inspections. New modules as part of its standards could cover areas such as enhanced animal welfare, organic and environmentally sustainable production. The farm inspection programme is being strengthened with measures such as the introduction of a more comprehensive approach to unannounced on farm inspections.

Mrs Batters added: “Red Tractor’s new modular approach to assurance will give producers a one stop shop for their assurance needs and help to reduce the burden placed on them. There is also the potential to offer a clear and comprehensive labelling scheme for shoppers.

“The Red Tractor standards continue to evolve with the introduction of a risk based approach to farm inspections. The NFU supports this change which will help ensure the scheme remains relevant and robust, giving confidence to buyers. We recognise that this new approach to inspections needs to be practical at farm level and we will be working with Red Tractor to ensure that this is the case.

“Red Tractor continues to be a vital part of the UK food supply chain and these changes will help further improve customer confidence in the logo.”

 

As reported by NFU (UK)

Markets and Economics, Marketing Pork, Government & Regulatory, Food Safety


Share This

News By

Related News

Multi-national study shows health and safety is top priority for pork consumers

News from European Union  10 September 2018

Steps to contain PED expected to help protect against African swine fever

News from Canada  10 September 2018

Farrowing fun makes for contented sows

News from Australia  06 September 2018

A matter of DNA: tests find some meat products are not from the animals on the label

News from United Kingdom  06 September 2018

With ASF moving fast, what questions should you should be asking your feed supplier?

News from United States  05 September 2018

More News

New 5-Quart presentation of Triamulox™ liquid concentrate eases medication storage, handling for pork producers

News from United States   11 September 2018

Genesus global technical report: Feed intake, growth and health

News from United States   11 September 2018

Nutriad opens refurbished UK office

News from United Kingdom   11 September 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter September 2018

News from European Union   07 September 2018

Narrower slat and gap width flooring benefits sow foot health

News from Canada   07 September 2018

BigFarmNet bundles flow of digital data under one single roof

News from European Union   06 September 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Thailand   06 September 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Eastern Europe road trip – Week 2

News from Poland   06 September 2018

Eurotier 2018: the pig production trends this year

News from Global   06 September 2018

European Citizens Initiative: Commission registers 'End the Cage Age' initiative

News from European Union   05 September 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books