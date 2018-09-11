ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

New 5-Quart presentation of Triamulox™ liquid concentrate eases medication storage, handling for pork producers

11 September 2018
Zoetis

A water-soluble antibiotic used widely in the pork industry to treat herds for respiratory and enteric disease is now available in a five-quart bottle for easier storage and handling with less waste.

Marketed by Zoetis, Triamulox™ Liquid Concentrate (tiamulin hydrogen fumarate) may be added to pigs’ drinking water to treat pneumonia caused by Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae (APP) and swine dysentery caused by Brachyspira hyodysenteriae. Triamulox is a bioequivalent to Denagard® LC.

“When pigs are sick and go off feed, it’s important to treat them quickly and efficiently with an effective antibiotic — not only to control infection and protect the welfare of the herd, but also to prevent losses in performance,” said Eva Jablonski, DVM, a technical services veterinarian for Zoetis.

“The new five-quart presentation of Triamulox meets this need while also helping producers reduce costs and cut waste.”

Pigs of all sizes

While Triamulox is approved for use in pigs of all sizes, Dr Jablonski said it is used primarily in growing pigs. The new five-quart bottle of Triamulox contains enough active ingredient to produce up to 2,560 gallons of water medication. That’s enough to treat 1,330 125-pound pigs for swine dysentery (3.5 mg/lb bodyweight) or 443 125-pound pigs for APP (10.5 mg/lb bodyweight).

Because tiamulin, the active ingredient in Triamulox, is not considered medically important to humans by the Food and Drug Administration, the product may be used without a veterinary prescription. However, Zoetis urges producers to work closely with their veterinarians on all antibiotic decisions.

Zoetis will continue to market the one-quart size of Triamulox, which the company launched in 2016.

To learn more about Triamulox and other tools for responsible antibiotic use, contact your Zoetis representative or visit zoetisUS.com.

About Zoetis

Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 60 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines, complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, biodevices and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2017, the company generated annual revenue of $5.3 billion with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Zoetis news here
Pig Health, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Tips for proper selection of cleaning, disinfection products

News from United States  31 August 2018

'We’ve almost forgotten that boars just perform better'

News from United States  24 August 2018

Building a better understanding of biosecurity and PRRS risks

News from United States  23 August 2018

Tips for successful oral-fluid sampling for PRRSV

News from United States  17 August 2018

What’s in season? How swine veterinarians are managing seasonal spikes in bacterial disease in the new VFD era

News from United States  17 August 2018

More News

Genesus global technical report: Feed intake, growth and health

News from United States   11 September 2018

Nutriad opens refurbished UK office

News from United Kingdom   11 September 2018

Red Tractor bid to become British food and farming flagship

News from United Kingdom   11 September 2018

Steps to contain PED expected to help protect against African swine fever

News from Canada   10 September 2018

Multi-national study shows health and safety is top priority for pork consumers

News from European Union   10 September 2018

Ceva 'Spotlight The Future' newsletter September 2018

News from European Union   07 September 2018

Narrower slat and gap width flooring benefits sow foot health

News from Canada   07 September 2018

BigFarmNet bundles flow of digital data under one single roof

News from European Union   06 September 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: South East Asia

News from Thailand   06 September 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Eastern Europe road trip – Week 2

News from Poland   06 September 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books