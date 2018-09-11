News

New 5-Quart presentation of Triamulox™ liquid concentrate eases medication storage, handling for pork producers

A water-soluble antibiotic used widely in the pork industry to treat herds for respiratory and enteric disease is now available in a five-quart bottle for easier storage and handling with less waste.

Marketed by Zoetis, Triamulox™ Liquid Concentrate (tiamulin hydrogen fumarate) may be added to pigs’ drinking water to treat pneumonia caused by Actinobacillus pleuropneumoniae (APP) and swine dysentery caused by Brachyspira hyodysenteriae. Triamulox is a bioequivalent to Denagard® LC.

“When pigs are sick and go off feed, it’s important to treat them quickly and efficiently with an effective antibiotic — not only to control infection and protect the welfare of the herd, but also to prevent losses in performance,” said Eva Jablonski, DVM, a technical services veterinarian for Zoetis.

“The new five-quart presentation of Triamulox meets this need while also helping producers reduce costs and cut waste.”

Pigs of all sizes

While Triamulox is approved for use in pigs of all sizes, Dr Jablonski said it is used primarily in growing pigs. The new five-quart bottle of Triamulox contains enough active ingredient to produce up to 2,560 gallons of water medication. That’s enough to treat 1,330 125-pound pigs for swine dysentery (3.5 mg/lb bodyweight) or 443 125-pound pigs for APP (10.5 mg/lb bodyweight).

Because tiamulin, the active ingredient in Triamulox, is not considered medically important to humans by the Food and Drug Administration, the product may be used without a veterinary prescription. However, Zoetis urges producers to work closely with their veterinarians on all antibiotic decisions.

Zoetis will continue to market the one-quart size of Triamulox, which the company launched in 2016.

To learn more about Triamulox and other tools for responsible antibiotic use, contact your Zoetis representative or visit zoetisUS.com.

