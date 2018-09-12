News

Newport Laboratories is now part of Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) is excited to announce that Newport Laboratories, Inc. in Worthington, Minnesota, is officially part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s animal health business unit.

Newport Laboratories enhances the service and product offerings for BI customers. By providing cutting-edge diagnostics like whole genome sequencing, metagenomics, and bioinformatics, Newport Laboratories crafts custom, autogenous vaccines that target the specific viruses or bacteria causing disease in individual livestock operations.

“Joining the BI family helps strengthen Newport Laboratories’ overall offering of disease-prevention products and diagnostic tests,” says Edgar Diaz, DVM, MS, president of Newport Laboratories. “Newport Laboratories is a great fit because we can enhance the protection that BI’s already robust line of vaccines offers to swine and cattle producers. With a focus on customer service and relationships that are at the core of who we are at Newport Laboratories, it’s refreshing to have the support of a larger company that shares those values.”

With solutions from both Newport Laboratories and Boehringer Ingelheim Health Management Center (HMC), which offers both diagnostic testing and field research services, BI now provides customers one of the most complete disease-prevention toolboxes in the livestock industry.

“Working together gives BI, Newport Laboratories and HMC the ability to give our customers a more well-rounded and comprehensive portfolio of products,” says Del Birkhofer, head of Boehringer Ingelheim’s U.S. Swine Business and Newport Laboratories. “We are now able to offer a broader range of animal health solutions, more resources, greater expertise and more innovation than we were even 18 months ago.”

For more information on Boehringer Ingelheim and Newport Laboratories, visit www.bi-vetmedica.com and www.newportlabs.com.



