ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

New software streamlines custom-vaccine management for livestock veterinarians

13 September 2018
Boehringer Ingelheim

Newport Laboratories, Inc., a leader in livestock custom-made vaccines (CMVs), today launches HerdPoint,™ a new solution for veterinarians that streamlines the nonadjacent-herd approval process and ongoing isolate management, all from a mobile phone or computer.

Use of CMVs in livestock herds other than the herds of origin can be a time- and cost-saving strategy for veterinarians and producers. Until now, the nonadjacent-herd approval process was largely manual and paper-based. HerdPoint, which is exclusively available to Newport Laboratories customers, streamlines that process by bringing it online and removing the need to sign and send documentation through the mail.

HerdPoint also creates a portal through which veterinarians can view and manage all of their clients’ existing and past isolates from Newport Laboratories, giving them greater visibility into isolate status and expiration dates, including those from adjacent and nonadjacent herds. With all of this information in one place and accessible from a mobile device, veterinarians can provide real-time insights and recommendations to their clients on herd-health solutions.

“Based on working with livestock veterinarians on custom-made vaccines for the past 20 years, we understand how busy they are,” says Mike Steilen, head of marketing for Newport Laboratories. “HerdPoint gives them greater flexibility and allows them to spend less time behind their desks and more time in the field, working with their clients and ensuring the health and well-being of their animals.”

Specifically, HerdPoint allows veterinarians to easily accomplish the following tasks online:
• Fill out, sign, submit and track nonadjacent herd approval documents;
• View and manage isolates and custom-made vaccine records across their client portfolio, including product numbers, expiration dates, extension requests and more.

“We’re proud to show our dedication to the veterinarians we serve by creating a software that provides them with fast access to data,” says Edgar Diaz, DVM, MS, president of Newport Laboratories. “Customer service and innovation are at the core of who we are at Newport Laboratories, and HerdPoint is an example of how we bring those values to life.”

To learn more about Newport Laboratories and HerdPoint, including how you can get started using it, click here.

About Newport Laboratories

Newport Laboratories, Inc. is a Boehringer Ingelheim company and the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom-made vaccines. Located in Worthington, Minnesota, Newport Laboratories assists veterinarians and livestock producers in their efforts to address animal health problems through cutting-edge diagnostic testing and production of high-quality, evidence-based, custom-made vaccines. For further information, call 800-220-2522, email info@newportlabs.com or visit the Newport Laboratories website at http://www.newportlabs.com.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Improving the health and quality of life of patients is the goal of the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The focus in doing so is on diseases for which no satisfactory treatment option exists to date. The company therefore concentrates on developing innovative therapies that can extend patients’ lives. In animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim stands for advanced prevention.

Family-owned since it was established in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry’s top 20 companies. Some 50,000 employees create value through innovation daily for the three business areas human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceuticals. In 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of nearly 18.1 billion euros. R&D expenditure, exceeding 3 billion euros, corresponded to 17.0 percent of net sales.

As a family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim plans in generations and focuses on long-term success rather than short-term profit. The company therefore aims at organic growth from its own resources, with simultaneous openness to partnerships and strategic alliances in research. In everything it does, Boehringer Ingelheim naturally adopts responsibility toward mankind and the environment.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

ThePigSite News DeskRead more Boehringer Ingelheim News here
Pig Health, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

Newport Laboratories is now part of Boehringer Ingelheim

News from United States  12 September 2018

Three leading animal health companies join hands to launch world-class vaccine joint venture targeting foot-and-mouth disease in China

News from China  29 March 2018

Announcing 2018 recipients of the Award for Advancing Research in Respiratory Disease

News from United States  12 March 2018

Introducing Ingelvac Provenza — the birth of a new generation in swine protection

News from United States  05 March 2018

NA PRRS Symposium highlights include diagnostics, epidemiology

News from United States  08 January 2018

More News

Canadian pork producers request government help in contending with trade wars

News from Canada   13 September 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Where we at? Some observations

News from China   12 September 2018

Dee: African swine fever outbreak in China major threat to US pork

News from United States   12 September 2018

‘Vaccines work’ campaign to remind farmers and prescribers to invest in vaccine schemes

News from Global   12 September 2018

EU pig prices: Markets under pressure – quotations going clearly down

News from European Union   12 September 2018

Landmark agriculture bill to deliver a green Brexit

News from United Kingdom   12 September 2018

NFU’s food report delivered to Britain’s politicians

News from United Kingdom   12 September 2018

New ‘Pick Pork’ TV ads promote quick-cook cuts

News from United Kingdom   12 September 2018

China catapulted into chaos as 15th ASF case is identified

News from China   12 September 2018

New 5-Quart presentation of Triamulox™ liquid concentrate eases medication storage, handling for pork producers

News from United States   11 September 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books