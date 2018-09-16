News

VIV China opens in Nanjing

This evening is the opening of VIV China 2018, the international trade fair that runs every two years as the event covering animal production and processing from feed to food for forward-thinking businesses located in the PRC.

The edition of VIV China running from Monday 17th September to Wednesday 19th September 2018 will bring a fresh look. In addition to an extended program of attractions, it represents a significant change of location by moving to Nanjing.

At the heart of Chinese animal production

Part of Jiangsu Province and located along the Yangtze River Valley, in ancient times Nanjing was prominent as the Southern capital of China. Today it stands at the heart of a provincial animal production industry valued at almost ¥117 billion per year. Jiangsu Province itself has bred a large number of leading enterprises in this industry and it is an important base for many international companies that have established a local presence to serve the China market.

The modern facilities of the International Expo Center in Nanjing and the city’s international and national transport links make this a great location where global suppliers and Chinese business leaders can meet comfortably. VIV China’s organisers have acted to extend the trade fair’s all-China reach by strengthening ties of co-operation with major agricultural and animal husbandry agencies in key regions of the country --- in Anhui, Henan, Hebei, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi and Guangdong as well as in Jiangsu.

Exhibitors cover the whole supply chain

The exhibition for the show in September will exceed 40,000 square meters of gross area and will present over 600 Chinese and international exhibitors. The companies represented on its stands cover the whole supply chain from feed to food.

They include specialists in complete feeds, ingredients and feed additives, companies in feed milling equipment and animal health, global and local leaders in systems for breeding, hatching and farm production, innovators in IT and automation and recognized brands in processing and handling. Alongside them will be the suppliers of laboratory testing equipment and services, logistics/ refrigeration/ packaging, media/ consultancy, waste treatment equipment and bioenergy technology, also aquaculture systems.

VIV China 2018 expects to welcome 20,000 visits from people of nearly 90 countries around the world. Decision-makers and management level professionals will count for 35% of the visitors, reflecting the improved overall audience quality delivered by means of strategic industry co-operation, enhanced marketing campaigns and high-quality conference contents.

In fact the international visitor campaigns for VIV China 2018 is focusing on a number of key countries, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Korea, India, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt and Russia. Domestic campaigns have also been strengthen this year. What is more, VIV China will and invite 100 global industry leaders through a “VIV Industry Leaders Program”.

Extensive conference themes

During the three show days, VIV China will hold more than 10 international professional forums in co-operation with key media and industry partners.

The International Pig Forum China 2018 digs into the opportunities for the development of China's live pig industry. The show’s swine-related conference highlights also include the Sino-Dutch Pig Industry Seminar 2018, at which the theme is Future Farming, Future Technology and the Dutch Consulate will describe the international model represented by the Netherlands.

For the poultry sector, the IPC2018 annual meeting and the 3rd China Egg Products Circulation Conference will be held during VIV China 2018. China Egg Processing Association will organise the latter. The aquaculture program is another expanded feature, with its main session being the 2018 China Aquaculture Summit.

National macro policies and the industrial development trends in China are reflected in a series of professional forums at VIV China 2018, starting with the Belt and Road International Animal Husbandry Forum. It is joined in the program for Nanjing by the China Animal Waste Treatment Union Forum, the Farm and Food Integration Seminar and the Feed Technology International Forum.

Welcome to VIV China 2018 in Nanjing, 17th to 19th September, where you can witness and benefit from the rapid development of China’s animal husbandry industry.