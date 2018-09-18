News

VIV Asia 2019 towards the future of Food Engineering

The show fills up the whole BITEC in Bangkok with more than 1250 exhibitors representing all species and sectors of the value chain.

VIV Asia is back on 13-15 March 2019 as the leading Feed to Food international show in Asia. The grand show preview took place at the Nanjing InterContinental in China on the 16th September at the presence of the international and Chinese press, a selection of industry leaders and partners.

Food Engineering

Economic growth, lifestyle up-grading and rising consumer demand for ready-to-eat food products is the current evolving scenario in Asia. More meatballs, sausages, and processed meat products are required to feed the market.

At the VIV Asia grand show preview, Mr Wang Yimin, Vice President of Hejun Consultant Co. Ltd and Director of Hejun Agriculture Research Center, presented the current Chinese market’s leading role in Asia with regards to consumption upgrading trends, growing meat processing requirements and new opportunities from new retailing, e-commerce and block chain.

Mr Wang Yimin, Vice President of Hejun Consultant Co. Ltd

The Asian market’s development is leading to higher investments in advanced technologies and processing equipment that are used to add value to the animal protein end-products.

As Mr Zhenja Antochin, Event Manager of VIV Asia, explained: “The current VIV Asia value chain already covers a part of the downstream meat production. VIV Asia 2017 hosted over 60 companies related to slaughtering and further processing, while 16.6% of the total visitors in 2017 indicated slaughtering and processing as a sector in their interest.

“Big steps are going to be made in 2019, introducing Food Engineering at VIV Asia. The exhibition space that is reserved for Food Engineering is doubled, comparing to the Slaughtering & Processing part of VIV Asia 2017. Over 100 global suppliers will present their equipment, products and services in further processing, logistics, refrigeration, food/ meat ingredients, and packaging.”

Food Engineering is a multi-species concept including poultry meat, egg processing and handling, red meat, fish, shrimp and dairy products.

Pork sector developments

Mrs Panadda Kongma, Project Manager of VIV Asia, continued at the grand show preview by underlining the multi-species nature of the event, focusing on poultry meat, eggs, pork, aquaculture and dairy. Mrs. Kongma added: “From the exhibitor perspective the poultry sector is the most complete sector that is present at VIV Asia. While the others are not that complete, they are definitely represented, with the pork production sector’s suppliers taking the lead, after poultry and eggs.

Mrs Panadda Kongma, Project Manager of VIV Asia

“Seeing the importance of pork production in the market, VIV Asia 2019 will have a strong attention to the further development of this sector. Due to the multi-species approach, the feed and pharmaceutical suppliers offer a great palette of excellent products already. As we speak, the global VIV Asia team is working on strengthening the Pork Genetics & Reproduction and Farm Equipment sections.”

More than ever, VIV Asia 2019 will have a large and broad selection of dedicated suppliers in pork production. Next to the exhibiting companies, several conferences and seminars will take place on the pork market during the VIV Asia 2019 week.

6th GFFC by IFIF precedes VIV Asia 2019

Mr Ruwan Berculo, Director VIV worldwide

This time VIV Asia brings in also a new collaboration with the International Feed Industry Federation. As Mr Ruwan Berculo, Director VIV worldwide announced: “The 6th Global Feed & Food Congress will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on 11-13 March 2019 under the theme ‘The future of Feed & Food – are we ready?’. It will bring together leaders from the global feed and food chain and will offer in synergy with VIV Asia an outstanding combination of contents to all the professional visitors heading to Bangkok this coming March.”

About VIV

VIV worldwide is the business network linking professionals from Feed to Food. The combination of VIV trade shows, VIV online 24/7 and VIV trade summits shapes a unique platform that offers boundless opportunities to the animal protein supply chain players. Started in the Netherlands, VIV developed with dedication a worldwide network through 40 years of experience and interactions with the industry, becoming today the leading platform in and for some of the most promising markets of the world. VIV is multi-species: the network and its events include poultry broilers and layers, pigs, cattle and calves and aquaculture.

VIV is organised by VNU Exhibitions Europe www.vnuexhibitions.com and www.viv.net

VIV worldwide calendar:

VIV China 2018, Nanjing, September 17-19

VIV Asia 2019, Bangkok, March 13-15

VIV Russia 2019, Moscow, May 28-30

VIV MEA 2020, Abu Dhabi, March 9-11