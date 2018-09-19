News

EU pig prices: quotations are swinging back

In the current week of slaughter, the pressure has increased again on the European pigs-mature-for-slaughter market. As before, many quotations continued weakly

The quantities of pigs for slaughter on offer increasing for seasonal reasons as well as the sales of barbecue meat decreasing are very much contributing to the price development. The German slaughter companies in particular had complained about negative margins and then started to increase the pressure by reducing their slaughter activities. So, the German leading quotation backed down for the second time in a row.

The quotations in Spain, the Netherlands, in Belgium and in Austria are swinging back and forth between a corrected 3 and 4 cents. In Great Britain, the quotation is going down slightly.

Unchanged slaughter prices are being reported on from Denmark and France. In August, the Danish quotation had gone up much more moderately than the German and Dutch quotations, for instance. Now, after the latest price decrease, the Dutch quotation slides down to bearing the red light in the European price structure of the five EU member countries most important in pig keeping. Ever since calendar week 2, the corrected Danish quotation had held this rank.

Trend for the German market

At the beginning of the week, the domestic pigs-for-slaughter market continues to be unsettled. In view of the seasonal development of lot sizes as well as of the African swine fever outbreak in Belgium, the market participants are very worried at all steps of the chain of production.

Pressure on the supply side in the daily business could yet be reduced considerably, as some marketers have stated.

Arguments for the consolidation of the market situation were delivered last Friday by the results of the internet pig auction results. From today’s point of view, an unchanged price development would indeed be in line with the market situation.

