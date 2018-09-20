News

Biomin launches Spectrum Top 50® advanced mycotoxin detection service

The new LC-MS/MS method for multi-mycotoxin analysis can determine over 50 different mycotoxins and metabolites in a single run, making it the most advanced mycotoxin detection commercially available.

Biomin has recently introduced a new, innovative mycotoxin detection service for customers globally. Spectrum Top 50 allows for the identification of more than 50 different mycotoxins and metabolites in finished feed and raw materials.

“Regular testing for regulated mycotoxins is an accepted part of an effective mycotoxin risk management program,” observed Ms Ursula Hofstetter, Head of Global Product Management Mycotoxins at Biomin.

“With Spectrum Top 50, customers will have access to a powerful new method to uncover previously undetected masked and emerging mycotoxins lurking in their feed in addition to the regulated ones,” explained Ms Hofstetter.

“We expect customers to benefit from getting a full view of the mycotoxin situation in their feed, and the speed and scope of Spectrum Top 50 is unmatched in the market,” she added.

Masked and emerging mycotoxins

Scientific research and guidance from authorities have signalled that there is cause for concern regarding masked mycotoxins that cannot be detected by conventional methods, as well as so-called ‘emerging’ mycotoxins whose effects are still being discovered.

For example, masked and certain acetylated forms of deoxynivalenol (DON or vomitoxin) are readily transformed back to DON in the intestine [1] and then able to pose a threat to animal health and performance.

Recent findings in regards to the effects of emerging mycotoxins in livestock show signs of toxicity and underscore the need for further research.

Innovative customer solutions

Jan Vanbrabant

“Applying the most advanced scientific solutions to issues our clients encounter due to mycotoxin contamination has always been a guiding principle for us as a company,” stated Jan Vanbrabant, Managing Director of BIOMIN and Executive Board Chairman of ERBER Group.

The mycotoxin detection service to help BIOMIN clients identify mycotoxin issues closely complements its leading mycotoxin deactivating feed additive, Mycofix®.

“With Spectrum Top 50, we have extended our mycotoxin risk management offering to help customers achieve state-of-the-art detection and protection,” noted Ms Hofstetter.

Spectrum Top 50 relies upon liquid chromatography coupled to tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) technology using a method developed by Romer Labs. “The new service demonstrates the clear synergies that benefit customers of ERBER Group companies,” concluded Mr Vanbrabant. Both BIOMIN and Romer Labs are a part of ERBER Group.

References

[1] Scientific Opinion from EFSA CONTAM Panel published 11 September 2017 https://doi.org/10.2903/j.efsa.2017.4718