CID Lines joins forces with Meratech in Russia, affirming its leading position in the hygiene chemicals sector

20 September 2018
CID LINES

CID Lines, the leading Belgium-based manufacturer of cleaning and disinfection products for the agricultural, food processing and vehicle care markets, have announced the closing of its agreement with Meratech, the Russian specialist in agricultural, food and beverage hygiene solutions, to establish a strategic partnership in the Russian Federation.

The agreement involves the acquisition of 100% of shares of Meratech by CID Lines and enables CID Lines to further build out its local presence in Russia, facilitating further expansion in the wider Eastern European market. Moreover, the cooperation will enable both parties to leverage on each other’s technical expertise and distribution networks, resulting in a further broadening of the product offering and value-added services for the customers of both CID Lines and Meratech.

“The partnership with CID Lines provides us with a strong partner to support future growth initiatives and drive further expansion and innovation. Sharing our expertise and capabilities will open up a wide array of new possibilities and substantially strengthen our market offering” said Andrey Novikov, founder and CEO of Meratech.

“We are very pleased to partner with Meratech, which we consider to be one of the key players in our industry as is reflected through their impressive track record. Meratech’s presence in the agricultural, food and beverage segments is highly complementary to ours and teaming up with them will enable us to provide a wider variety of best-in-class hygiene solutions to our customers”, said Koen Brutsaert, co-founder and CEO of CID Lines.

The partnership fortifies CID Lines’ and Meratech’s leadership in hygiene solutions for the agricultural and food processing markets, setting the newly combined organisation up for future growth. The combined entity generates over EUR 85 million of turnover and employs over 270 people spread across three sites in Belgium, Poland and Russia.

ThePigSite News Desk
