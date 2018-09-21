News

Recent study examines pig welfare in rustic and technified systems

MEXICO - A recent study, published in 2017, was conducted which investigated the Welfare Quality protocols of pig production in rustic and technified pig farms to test the validity of animal welfare indicators.

The study was completed by researches at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Department of Ethology, Wildlife and Laboratory Animals, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics. Seven rustic farms and six technified production sytems were studied across four states in Central Mexico.

Types of production systems

Rustic production units

10-50 breeding sows per unit

100-500 animals in production

Commercial focus, however, a small portion of production reserved to complement the family diet and for financial security

Units contained other species including poultry, rabbits, cows and sheep

Families (owners or employees) occupied the production units; very few workers hired

Diet consisted primarily of forage and regional oilseeds; minimal use of commercial feeds

Large variation in design of shelter and materials used

Sows kept in pens in service, gestation and maternity areas

All farms had a person in charge

Technified production units

100-500 breeding sows per unit

1000-5000 animals in production

Commercial focus, with only one producers incorporating animals into their family's diet

Most units were separate from the households of the producers and/or workers

Only one producer kept sheep in addition to pigs

All farms had hired workers for animal care

Maize, sorghum, and aromatic herbs were grown in the area close to the production units to be sold locally or exported

Nutritionally balanced feed either purchased commercially or prepared by producers was used

Units had nearly identical designs

All sows housed in commercial pens designed for the area, whether service, gestation or maternity

All farms had a person in charge

Procedure

Animal welfare indicators were evaluated according to the Welfare Quality protocols for each type of animal, i.e., sows and piglets on farms (maternity), farm pigs (fattening) and for pigs at slaughter

The four principles governing the Welfare Quality were: Good feeding Good housing Good health Appropriate behaviour



The above principles were measured against the criteria of:

Absence of prolonged hunger

Absence of prolonged thirst

Comfort at rest

Thermal comfort

Ease of movement

Absence of wounds

Absence of diseases

Absence of pain induced by management producers

Expression of social behaviours

Expression of other behaviours

Good human-animal relationship

Positive emotional states

These were evaluated systematically in a representative sample of pigs in each production unit. Farms were given scores based on how each animal scored. A score of more than 20 was deemed as being "acceptable", more than 55 was deemed as being "enchanced" and more than 80 was deemed as "excellent".

Results

Feeding

Rustic and technified production systems were found to be nearly equal in terms of feeding, with rustic units scoring nearly 80 and technified scoring 80.

Housing

Rustic systems scored slightly higher than technified, with rustic deemed as being enhanced, while technified was in the range of being acceptable.

Health

In terms of health, both rustic and technified systems scored in the acceptable range, with rustic scoring higher than technified.

Behaviour

Rustic Scored in the excellent range in behaviour, while technified systems scored in the enhanced range.

To read the full study, click here