ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Recent study examines pig welfare in rustic and technified systems

21 September 2018

MEXICO - A recent study, published in 2017, was conducted which investigated the Welfare Quality protocols of pig production in rustic and technified pig farms to test the validity of animal welfare indicators.

The study was completed by researches at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Department of Ethology, Wildlife and Laboratory Animals, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics. Seven rustic farms and six technified production sytems were studied across four states in Central Mexico.

Types of production systems

Rustic production units

  • 10-50 breeding sows per unit
  • 100-500 animals in production
  • Commercial focus, however, a small portion of production reserved to complement the family diet and for financial security
  • Units contained other species including poultry, rabbits, cows and sheep
  • Families (owners or employees) occupied the production units; very few workers hired
  • Diet consisted primarily of forage and regional oilseeds; minimal use of commercial feeds
  • Large variation in design of shelter and materials used
  • Sows kept in pens in service, gestation and maternity areas
  • All farms had a person in charge

Technified production units

  • 100-500 breeding sows per unit
  • 1000-5000 animals in production
  • Commercial focus, with only one producers incorporating animals into their family's diet
  • Most units were separate from the households of the producers and/or workers
  • Only one producer kept sheep in addition to pigs
  • All farms had hired workers for animal care
  • Maize, sorghum, and aromatic herbs were grown in the area close to the production units to be sold locally or exported
  • Nutritionally balanced feed either purchased commercially or prepared by producers was used
  • Units had nearly identical designs
  • All sows housed in commercial pens designed for the area, whether service, gestation or maternity
  • All farms had a person in charge

Procedure

  • Animal welfare indicators were evaluated according to the Welfare Quality protocols for each type of animal, i.e., sows and piglets on farms (maternity), farm pigs (fattening) and for pigs at slaughter
  • The four principles governing the Welfare Quality were:
    • Good feeding
    • Good housing
    • Good health
    • Appropriate behaviour

The above principles were measured against the criteria of: 

  • Absence of prolonged hunger
  • Absence of prolonged thirst
  • Comfort at rest
  • Thermal comfort
  • Ease of movement
  • Absence of wounds
  • Absence of diseases
  • Absence of pain induced by management producers
  • Expression of social behaviours
  • Expression of other behaviours
  • Good human-animal relationship
  • Positive emotional states

These were evaluated systematically in a representative sample of pigs in each production unit. Farms were given scores based on how each animal scored. A score of more than 20 was deemed as being "acceptable", more than 55 was deemed as being "enchanced" and more than 80 was deemed as "excellent". 

Results

Feeding

Rustic and technified production systems were found to be nearly equal in terms of feeding, with rustic units scoring nearly 80 and technified scoring 80.

Housing

Rustic systems scored slightly higher than technified, with rustic deemed as being enhanced, while technified was in the range of being acceptable.

Health

In terms of health, both rustic and technified systems scored in the acceptable range, with rustic scoring higher than technified.

Behaviour

Rustic Scored in the excellent range in behaviour, while technified systems scored in the enhanced range.

To read the full study, click here

Pig Welfare, Enrichment (bedding, toys), Group housing sows


Share This

News By

Related News

International competition seeks breakthrough solutions for Brucellosis

News from Global  17 September 2018

Landmark agriculture bill to deliver a green Brexit

News from United Kingdom  12 September 2018

Multi-national study shows health and safety is top priority for pork consumers

News from European Union  10 September 2018

Narrower slat and gap width flooring benefits sow foot health

News from Canada  07 September 2018

Farrowing fun makes for contented sows

News from Australia  06 September 2018

More News

The UK's new chief vet to visit China to support pork trade deals

News from China   21 September 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: China Market Report, Sept 2018

News from China   20 September 2018

CID Lines joins forces with Meratech in Russia, affirming its leading position in the hygiene chemicals sector

News from Russian Federation   20 September 2018

Biomin launches Spectrum Top 50® advanced mycotoxin detection service

News from European Union   20 September 2018

Nutriad obtains ISO certifications in China

News from China   19 September 2018

EU pig prices: quotations are swinging back

News from European Union   19 September 2018

Jim Long Pork Commentary: Hurricanes and ASF

News from United States   18 September 2018

How do the new rodenticide rules affect you?

News from United Kingdom   18 September 2018

VIV Asia 2019 towards the future of Food Engineering

News from Thailand   18 September 2018

£3m support scheme launched to reduce air pollution from farming

News from United Kingdom   18 September 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books