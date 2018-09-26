ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

ESF might not be the best choice for your farm

26 September 2018


Hog Slat

Modern agriculture embraces many new technologies-Smartphones, wireless climate sensors, GPS crop monitoring, whole-house climate controls, and robotic cow milkers.

So it makes perfect sense Electronic Sow Feeding has emerged as a popular system for group housing.

The system has several advantages-flexible pen layout, variable group sizes, the ability to feed sows individually, and digitalised Individual records.

Without a doubt, many farms are utilising ESF successfully. However, this doesn’t mean this the only or even best system for group sow housing. Group housing with feeding stanchions has proved itself across a wide range of production systems and locations. There are several reasons for this success.

Your employees can already run a stanchion system.

In many ways, feeding stanchions are similar to gestation stalls. The feed line drops the daily ration simultaneously, and sows stand at the trough until it is eaten. The herdsman walks the pens checking the sows; animals not eating are quickly identified and treated. Also, the group size tends to be smaller making it easier to sort the sows visually.

In contrast, ESF systems rely on the stockmen’s ability to identify problem animals in a large pen. Sows recognised by the system, as not eating, will need to be located by their ear tag in large group pen. Also, animals require a training period where they learn to eat from an ESF station.

Equipment repairs can be performed in-house.

The feed system is the only moving part of a stanchion system. This feed system relies on motors and simple switches to operate. Most producers understand and can replace those components in an emergency.

While ESF systems also have motors and switches they also utilise RFID readers, sorting gates, and electronic data transfer. While some individuals can troubleshoot and repair these items, those are the same people who can fix their own computer issues. Most of us can’t.

If the dairy industry can use robotics why can’t we?

The dairy industry has an extensive and skilled dealer network in place. This dealer network is familiar with servicing compressors, milking equipment, etc. The dealer network is also very dense. Most diaries have multiple options for local service work. Sow units tend to be located in more remote areas putting qualified service techs hours away.

Off the record, and in some cases on the record, many producers with multiple group housing schemes express a preference for stanchions. In fact, even though ESF systems have received more attention, our best estimate puts the number of new and remodeled sow places with stanchions to be over 600,000 in the U.S. This easily represents the largest number of sows housed in group systems. No system is perfect, but for many producers, stanchions are the best choice for converting to group housing.

ThePigSite News Desk More Hog Slat News
Feed and Nutrition, Housing Systems, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

You can't afford a cheap motor

News from United States  24 September 2018

Treating swine drinking water

News from Global  09 August 2018

Absolutely the least exciting thing about raising pigs

News from United States  10 July 2018

Modulating brooders are costing you money

News from Global  22 May 2018

Modulating brooders are costing you money

News from United States  03 October 2017

More News

Aid promised to UK pig farmers affected by extreme weather

News from United Kingdom   26 September 2018

African swine fever: how to stay one step ahead

News from Global   26 September 2018

EU pig prices: Focus on African swine fever outbreak in Belgium

News from European Union   26 September 2018

What’s the story on Belgium’s African swine fever outbreak?

News from Belgium   25 September 2018

US pork outlook positive despite trade uncertainty

News from United States   25 September 2018

Merck Animal Health introduces new vaccine for PRRS

News from United States   24 September 2018

Nutriad pursuing growth in China

News from China   24 September 2018

Genesus global technical report: Large litters and piglet quality a necessary tradeoff?

News from Canada   24 September 2018

Does ASF pose a threat to pork markets worldwide?

News from Global   24 September 2018

US pigs still receiving critical antibiotics despite superbug crisis

News from United States   24 September 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books