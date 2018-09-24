News

Nutriad pursuing growth in China

Global feed additives producer Nutriad, a leader in palatability; mycotoxin management and gut health solutions, was present at VIV China in Nanjing to interact with customers, distributors and key opinion leaders, against the backdrop of a highly dynamic market environment.

Having recently upgraded its local production facilities and invested in people, product development and quality systems, Nutriad is set to increase its market share in China.

“We can see clear trends in China that are shaping the demand for feed additive solutions like the ones Nutriad provides,” commented Nutriad CEO Erik Visser. “A reduction in the use of antibiotic growth promotors, driven by both consumers and government, will enhance the need for an alternative approach to gut health. Furthermore, the increasing pressure on farmer’s profits will demand an increased production efficiency, which can partly be obtained by an improved diet composition. Finally, the trade tensions between China and the USA put pressure on soybean pricing and might drive the producer to finding alternative protein sources. Our palatability product offering helps producers ensure feed intake even when taste and/or quality of raw material in feed changes,” concluded Visser.

Nutriad’s portfolio covers all species as well as the various life stages of each species. Traditionally strong in swine in China, the integration with Adisseo will increase its penetration in the poultry segment. Ruminant and aquaculture offer further opportunities for the multinational company, as its product range is backed by scientific research from leading universities.

“Not only because of the size of the market, but also because of the challenges Chinese producers face, we are confident that we can accelerate our growth in China with the practical solutions we offer and the local technical support available through our direct interaction with customers as well as via our extensive distributor network,” added Visser.

