ThePigSite.com - news, features, articles and disease information for the swine industry

News

Merck Animal Health introduces new vaccine for PRRS

24 September 2018

Merck Animal Health - Pigs

The total cost of productivity losses due to PRRS in the U.S. national breeding and growing-pig herds is an estimated $638 million annually.

Merck Animal Health has released a new vaccine that provides protection against respiratory and reproductive diseases caused by porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus in swine. The company says PRIME PAC PRRS RR will help producers protect their herds against one of the costliest diseases in the industry.

According to Merck's announcement, PRIME PAC PRRS RR has shown to be effective for the vaccination of healthy swine 3 weeks of age or older against respiratory disease caused by PRRS virus and female breeding-age swine against reproductive disease caused by PRRS. The vaccine has duration of immunity against reproductive disease for at least 20 weeks.

“PRRS is a devastating disease for both growing pigs and sows,” says Brett O’Brien, D.V.M., technical services, Merck Animal Health. “The dual protection against respiratory and reproductive disease of PRIME PAC PRRS RR is imperative to keep pigs healthy. Its convenient dosing of 1 mL makes it easy for producers to implement in their disease-prevention protocols, and safe for the animal.”

The company says PRIME PAC PRRS RR also demonstrates good cross-protection in the face of heterologous PRRSV challenge, helping to reduce infection in herds. However, when developing a PRRS virus vaccination program, O’Brien recommends working with a veterinarian to create both short-term and long-term plans.

“There are many important factors to consider, including biosecurity, animal flow and identifying high-risk entry points,” says O’Brien.

ThePigSite News DeskMore Merck/MSD Animal Health News
Pig Health, Company/Products


Share This

News By

Related News

MSD Animal Health teams with Penn Vet to host swine university to educate young veterinary professionals

News from United States  24 July 2018

Merck Animal Health Introduces SEQUIVITY™ Technology

News from Global  12 June 2018

Intradermal vaccination: The faster, calmer way of vaccinating your herd

News from Global  23 April 2018

MSD Animal Health continues its partnership with WeForest to promote a healthy planet

News from United States  19 April 2018

MSD Animal Health launches the IDAL® 3G needle-free, intradermal swine vaccination device

News from United States  11 April 2018

More News

US pork outlook positive despite trade uncertainty

News from United States   25 September 2018

Nutriad pursuing growth in China

News from China   24 September 2018

Genesus global technical report: Large litters and piglet quality a necessary tradeoff?

News from Canada   24 September 2018

You can't afford a cheap motor

News from United States   24 September 2018

Does ASF pose a threat to pork markets worldwide?

News from Global   24 September 2018

US pigs still receiving critical antibiotics despite superbug crisis

News from United States   24 September 2018

APRIL appoints first CEO and Chief Scientist

News from Australia   24 September 2018

Recent study examines pig welfare in rustic and technified systems

News from Mexico   21 September 2018

The UK's new chief vet to visit China to support pork trade deals

News from China   21 September 2018

Genesus Global Market Report: China Market Report, Sept 2018

News from China   20 September 2018

Our Sponsors

Partners


Seasonal Picks

Piglet Nutrition Notes - 5m Books